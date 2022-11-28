While it is not required to use the Windscribe apps to connect to our VPN server, we built the apps for your convenience as they remove much of the hassle involved in connecting to a VPN.

There are a couple of ways you can connect to the VPN without the Windscribe apps. Keep in mind that this does require you to have a Pro or Build-A-Plan option on your account as custom router configs are a paid feature.

Configuring the VPN at the Router level - Depending on your Router make, model and firmware, you could run the VPN directly on your router and it will allow any device connected to it to be able to route through the VPN without having the VPN installed on the device itself. The Router should be compatible with OpenVPN, IKEv2 and/or WireGuard.

Use custom configs with other VPN apps - You could also could download the configuration files and use them through other apps such WireGuard, OpenVPN, Strongswan, etc. Most operating systems will also have built-in IKEv2 settings that you can configure with our locations.

You can also try our Control D DNS solution instead. Not all devices will support a VPN connection or offer sufficient network options, so a DNS solution might work better. DNS can be configured with minimal hassle on just about any device that connects to the internet. The founders and developers behind Windscribe have built an entire new service for such use cases that allow you to configure a DNS as a proxy on all your devices. You can read more about it here: https://controld.com