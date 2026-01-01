Yes, but use it for consistency, not for breaking the rules. Public networks in hotels, airports, and cafés are prime targets for connection hijacking, which is exactly where a VPN shines. However, don’t use travel as an excuse to jump between random countries. If your exchange account was verified in the US, connect to a US server while you’re away. Changing your digital location to a new country every time you board a flight is a fast track to triggering automated security freezes. Just remember: do not use a VPN to access your account from a restricted region where you are legally barred from trading.