Windscribe
FeaturesPlansDownloadLog In

Protect All Your Devices with Windscribe VPN

Unlimited VPN connections for personal use — secure every device you own.
No device or connection limits
Apps for iOS, Android, Chrome, Windows, and more
Trusted by over 80 million satisfied users
Get WindscribeSign Up
Protect All Your Devices with Windscribe VPN

Set Up Windscribe Everywhere

Stream your favourite content, watch global sports, and block ads across all devices.
Set up custom blocklists and allowlists.
Connect to global servers optimized for streaming and security.
Protect sensitive financial and personal data.
Set Up Windscribe Everywhere

Why Unlimited Devices Matter

You shouldn't have to choose which devices to protect. With Windscribe, enjoy seamless security across all your personal gadgets. Unlike other VPNs, we don't cap the number of connections (within reason), and don't force you to rank your devices in order of priority.
Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and more.
Use on browsers, routers, and streaming devices.
Value-added features like R.O.B.E.R.T., our built-in ad and tracker blocker.
Why Unlimited Devices Matter

Who Needs Unlimited Devices?

You do, if you:
Use different devices for work, play, and doomscrolling.
Live with others who also like privacy (hello, smart TVs and shared tablets).
Want to protect your router and everything behind it.
Are tired of choosing which gadget deserves security today.
With Windscribe, it's not about juggling — it's about securing everything you touch.
Who Needs Unlimited Devices?

How to Get Started with Windscribe

Follow our simple 3-step process — rinse and repeat for all your personal devices.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN app from our website or app store.
2

Sign Up

Create a free account or log in if you already have one.
3

Connect

Open the app, pick a location, and connect to browse privately and securely.

See Why Windscribe is the Best VPN for Unlimited Simultaneous Connections

Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe
Engadget Best Free VPN 2025
Engadget Best Free VPN 2025
Software Informer Editor's Choice
Software Informer Editor's Choice
Software Informer 100% Clean
Software Informer 100% Clean
Trustpilot TrustScore 4.7
Trustpilot TrustScore 4.7

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

All Your Devices
Stars
Planet Left
Star Left

Pricing That Doesn't Break the Bank

Free Plan: Locations in 10 countries, 10 GB/month. No shady upsells.
Pro Plan: Unlimited data, all locations, no restrictions.
Check Plans & Pricing
Planet Right
Star Right
All Your Devices

FAQ

How many devices can I connect to Windscribe at the same time?

openclose
As many as you reasonably need. There's no fixed cap on personal use — connect your phone, laptop, desktop, tablet, smart TV, console, router, and that one weird IoT gadget all at once. The only thing we ask is that you keep it to your own devices.

Does unlimited device use apply to free accounts too?

openclose
Yes. Free accounts get the same unlimited connection policy as Pro — you just have a 10 GB monthly data cap and access to fewer locations. Device count isn't the gate.

Can I share my Windscribe account with friends or family?

openclose
Not really — Windscribe accounts are for one person's personal devices. If you want to cover everyone in your house, the right move is to install Windscribe on your router (one device, whole network), or share one of our ScribeForce team plans.

Are there any hidden limits on device connections?

openclose
No fine print, no surprise throttling at 6 devices. Our backend just watches for patterns that look like a single account being resold across hundreds of users at once — and that's it.

Why does Windscribe allow unlimited personal devices anyway?

openclose
Because capping devices at 5 or 10 has always been an arbitrary, marketing-driven number that other VPNs use to push you onto more expensive tiers. We think "how many gadgets do you own?" is a weird question to charge for.

What happens if I accidentally go over a reasonable number of connections?

openclose
Nothing dramatic. If something looks unusual, you'll get a heads-up. We won't quietly kill sessions, shadow-ban your account, or send a passive-aggressive email about "fair use."

Can I use Windscribe on my router to cover even more devices?

openclose
Yes — and it's the cleanest way to cover an entire household. One router setup protects every device behind it (smart TVs, consoles, smart fridges, your roommate's questionable laptop). See our router setup guides for help.

What kinds of behavior could get my account flagged?

openclose
Reselling your credentials, automating thousands of sessions from a single account, running commercial-scale scraping operations — basically anything that's clearly not one person's personal use. Normal humans never trip these.

What should I do if I get a warning about too many sessions?

openclose
First, log out of any devices you don't actively use. If the warning persists and you genuinely are a one-person, many-devices household, contact support — we'll take a look and almost always sort it out in one back-and-forth.
Windscribe
DownloadChangelogPricingBuy MerchSupportStatusFeaturesOpen SourceRefer a FriendFree DNSEthics & PhilosophyVPN Servers
Apps
VPN for WindowsVPN for AndroidVPN for MacVPN for LinuxVPN for ChromeVPN for FireTVVPN for FirefoxVPN for Apple TVVPN for MS EdgeVPN for HuaweiVPN for iPhoneVPN for RoutersWindscribe F-Droid
Company
About UsPrivacyTermsVDPJobsBlogInfoGang
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited