A VPN with Physical Servers. No Virtual Tricks.
Windscribe VPN only uses bare-metal, dedicated servers, all actually located where they claim to be. No fake IP zones. No rerouting smoke and mirrors. While others spoof it, we keep your VPN grounded. Literally.
Most locations powered by 10 Gbps servers for blazing-fast speeds
Server locations in over 69 countries and 135+ cities
No fake locations: all servers are where they claim to be
Why Use a VPN with Physical Servers?
A VPN with physical server infrastructure ensures your data flows to the country you choose to connect to. Unlike virtual servers, which can lie about their location, Windscribe's hardware stays grounded. Literally.
Lower latency and more consistent speeds
Clear jurisdiction for data protection
The Problem With Virtual Servers
A virtual VPN server claims to be in one country, but physically exists in another. A server "in Iceland" might physically live in Germany. That's bad for latency, privacy, and legal clarity.
⚠️ Warning
Some VPNs list 100+ countries. But many of those are just illusions powered by virtual servers. Read more about it on our blog.
135+ Physical Locations. Zero Virtual Lies*.
Every server listed on Windscribe's server status page is a physical machine, hosted in the country it claims. No fake IP locations. *Except for Fake Antarctica, Fake India and Fake Russia. Those ones are fake, for real.
Secure Hardware, RAM-Only Configuration
We don't just show up. We lock it down. All Windscribe physical servers use RAM-only (diskless) tech. That means your data disappears with every reboot: no logs, no traces, no leaks.
4.7 • 13K reviews
Google Play
App Store
Software Informer Editor's Choice
Software Informer 100% Clean
App Store and Google Play figures are US data as of 07/2026
How to Get Started With Windscribe
Follow our simple 3-step process — rinse and repeat for all your personal devices.
Step 1
Get the App
Download the Windscribe VPN app from our website or app store.
Step 2
Sign Up
Create a free account or log in if you already have one.
Step 3
Connect
Open the app, pick a location, and connect to browse privately and securely.
See Why Windscribe is the Best VPN for Real Privacy and Physical Server Locations
Features
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Features
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Loved & Trusted by Over 100 Million Users
Pricing That Doesn't Break the Bank
Free Plan: Locations in 10 countries, 10 GB/month. No shady upsells.
Pro Plan: Unlimited data, all locations, no restrictions.
Pro Plan: Unlimited data, all locations, no restrictions.
FAQ
What's the difference between physical and virtual VPN servers?
A physical server is a real machine sitting in a real datacenter, in the country shown on the map. A virtual server just borrows an IP address registered to that country — the hardware itself can be anywhere else on the planet. Your traffic goes where the hardware is, not where the marketing says it is.
Why are physical servers better than virtual servers in VPNs?
Three big reasons: your latency matches the location you picked (no secret detours through another continent), your data is governed by the jurisdiction you actually chose, and websites that check IP-to-location consistency are far less likely to flag you. Virtual servers aren't inherently evil — but only if a provider is honest about them, and most aren't.
Does Windscribe have any virtual servers?
So far, just three and we are completely transparent about it. We have Fake India and Fake Russia: connecting in these countries can sometimes be tricky, so we added some virtual locations to help improve access. And of course, Fake Antarctica is not actually in Antarctica, because putting real hardware on a frozen continent is impractical. Every other location in the Windscribe network is a physical machine in the country it claims to be in.
How can I verify a server's location?
Check our status page — it lists every server in the network and where it physically lives. You can also connect and run your own ping or traceroute tests: physical servers produce latency that matches their advertised location, with no suspicious detours.