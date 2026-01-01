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GPS Spoofing

Spoof your GPS coordinates to the location of the connected server.
Summary
Appear to be physically located elsewhere by spoofing your device’s GPS coordinates.
Why should I?
Certain apps on your device will use your GPS coordinates (facilitated by your device’s GPS sensor) to geo-restrict you. Spoof your GPS coordinates for more comprehensive privacy. 
Deep Fake
This Android-only feature allows you to fake your GPS location to match the location you are connected to. This means any app or website that uses location API will not have access to your real GPS location.
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By the way
We recommend disabling this feature for use with location-sensitive services like Uber and Doordash.
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