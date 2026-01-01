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Get a Fast Boston IP for Local Browsing

Snag a Boston IP address to navigate the web like a Beacon Hill local. Check your Boston accounts or stream regional coverage from halfway across the Atlantic, while keeping your browsing wicked private so you can roam the digital globe without leaving a trail.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Boston

Keep one foot in The Hub no matter how far you roam. Windscribe keeps you digitally anchored to Boston.

Grab a Boston IP

Whether you’re studying overseas or traveling for work, Windscribe gives you a Boston IP address that keeps you plugged into home and makes it look like you never left.
Grab a Boston IP

Access Boston-Hosted Services

Route your connection through a Boston VPN server so you can log into Harvard University portals, Mass.gov tax filings, or Beth Israel Deaconess patient gateways without location blocks.
Access Boston-Hosted Services

Stream Local TV Anywhere

Out of town? No problem. Use a Boston IP to watch WCVB 5, follow WBZ-TV coverage, and unlock GBH wherever you are.
Stream Local TV Anywhere

Stay In-Market for Sports Broadcasts

Use a Boston IP to stay in-market for every Celtics tip-off and Bruins power play. Skip regional blackouts and keep the action streaming, even when you’re outside New England.
Stay In-Market for Sports Broadcasts

Run Local SEO & Geo-Targeted Testing

Windscribe’s Boston VPN servers let you view rankings, ads, and content exactly as someone in Southie or Back Bay would without having to hop on a plane.
Run Local SEO & Geo-Targeted Testing

Protect Your Connection in The Hub

Secure your connection in Boston and beyond, so your data stays private wherever you log on.
Encrypt Your Data

Encrypt Your Data

Windscribe swaps your IP and encrypts your connection so snoops, ISPs, and advertisers can’t follow you around.
Browse With Peace of Mind

Browse With Peace of Mind

Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks shady domains and unwanted content before they ever load.
Stay Safe on Boston’s Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Boston’s Wi-Fi

Our Firewall blocks all connectivity when the VPN drops, so nothing ever slips out.
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Boston?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Boston VPN Answered

How to get a Boston VPN?

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To get a Boston VPN, you just need to download the Windscribe app on your phone or computer. Once you're logged in, look through our United States server list for the Boston location. Just tap that location, and once the big ON button turns green, you’re officially browsing with a Boston IP address.

How much is a VPN for Boston?

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A VPN for Boston can cost anywhere from $3 to $15 USD per month. The price depends on the VPN you choose, its features, and how advanced your plan is. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month for our Build-A-Plan plan. This is a great way to skip the massive "all-inclusive" price tags and just pay for the U.S. and Boston servers you actually need. To get a VPN for Boston, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in Boston, Massachusetts?

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Not only are they legal, but Massachusetts is actually pushing some of the most aggressive digital privacy laws in the country right now. As of early 2026, the Massachusetts Senate has been moving forward with Senate Bill 2608, also known as the Massachusetts Data Privacy Act. This bill, along with House Bill 4746, aims to give you more control over your personal data and limit how companies track your precise geolocation, which is exactly what a VPN helps you do anyway. While the state works on these big-picture protections, using Windscribe is a perfectly legal way to take your privacy into your own hands. Just remember that the law still applies to what you do online. A VPN protects your identity, but it isn't a license to break the law.

What’s the best VPN for Boston?

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If you want the home-field advantage, Windscribe is the way to go. We have 10 Gbps servers located directly in Boston, which means you won't deal with the lag that comes from routing your data through a server in another state. Beyond that, you get a ton of privacy features and servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities around the globe. Plus, our no-identifying-logs policy means your private business stays exactly that: private

How can a VPN help people at Boston College and Boston University stay secure online?

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A VPN encrypts your connection so campus Wi-Fi snoops can’t easily peek at your logins, emails, or browsing. It’s great for everyday privacy on BC/BU networks and anywhere you’re working remotely. For campus-only systems, you’ll still need the school’s official VPN.

Can a VPN help protect kids online at Boston Children’s Hospital or at home?

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Yes. A VPN can encrypt traffic on a hospital or home Wi-Fi, which helps keep browsing and app activity more private. If you use a VPN with content filtering like R.O.B.E.R.T., you can also block harmful sites, ads, and sketchy trackers.

Is a VPN useful for staff at Boston Medical Center?

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Definitely for general privacy on public or shared Wi-Fi. A VPN encrypts your connection so logins and messages are harder to intercept while you’re on the move. For internal hospital systems or patient records, you’ll still need whatever secure remote access the hospital requires.
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