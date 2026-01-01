Get an Arizona IP Address From Anywhere

Yes. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Arizona. In fact, since House Bill 2112
(the age-verification law for adult content) went into full effect in late 2025, many Arizonans have turned to VPNs as a primary tool to protect their personal identity and avoid uploading government IDs to third-party verification sites. While a VPN is a legal and recommended tool for digital privacy, it does not grant immunity for illegal acts. Anything prohibited by Arizona law without a VPN remains illegal while using one.