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Browse the Kiwi Way With a New Zealand IP

Keep your digital identity planted in Aotearoa and browse with a New Zealand IP like you never left the Shire. Access NZ-only platforms, handle home logins, and enjoy a fast, encrypted connection from wherever you are.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for New Zealand

Get a New Zealand IP and keep your online life feeling local, even when you’re overseas.

Get an NZ IP Address

Grab a New Zealand IP so your apps stop treating you like a random stranger. Cut down “new login” alerts on Westpac NZ or BNZ when you’re abroad.
Get an NZ IP Address

Access NZ Services Anywhere

Stay connected to home essentials. Log in to Victoria University of Wellington portals or handle IRD filings without location blocks appearing on foreign networks.
Access NZ Services Anywhere

Stay In-Market for Sports

Keep yourself in the New Zealand broadcast zone for Super Rugby and Black Caps games. Avoid Sky Sport restrictions when you’re watching from outside the country.
Stay In-Market for Sports

Stream Kiwi TV Overseas

Take Kiwi TV with you. Watch TVNZ 1, stream ThreeNow, and unlock Māori+ so you can keep up with news, shows, and culture from home.
Stream Kiwi TV Overseas

Test NZ Search Like a Local

See exactly what New Zealanders see. Preview SERPs and geo-targeted ads as if you’re browsing from Wellington cafés or Christchurch home offices.
Test NZ Search Like a Local

Secure Your Connection in Aotearoa

Keep your data locked down in New Zealand and beyond with Windscribe’s privacy and security tools.
Encrypt Your Traffic

Encrypt Your Traffic

Browse across NZ and abroad with AES-256 encryption, which makes your data harder to track.
Browse With Peace of Mind

Browse With Peace of Mind

R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious domains and unwanted content at the DNS layer, so you don't have to deal with it.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Using public Wi-Fi? Our Firewall stops all traffic if the VPN tunnel drops, so nothing slips out unprotected.
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why is Windscribe the Best VPN for New Zealand?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About New Zealand VPN Answered

How do I change my IP to New Zealand?

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For starters, get Windscribe! Then, within your Windscribe app, navigate to the server list and select Auckland. Once you hit connect, your actual location is masked by a local Auckland IP, making you appear as if you're browsing from the North Island.

How much does a VPN in New Zealand cost?

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In 2026, premium VPN services in New Zealand generally cost between NZ$5 and NZ$25 per month. Windscribe offers a flexible monthly plan that starts at just $3 USD. To get Windscribe for New Zealand, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in New Zealand?

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Yes. Using a VPN is 100% legal in New Zealand for privacy and security. In fact, following the 2026 update to the Privacy Act, specifically the implementation of Principle 3A which mandates transparency for indirect data collection, many Kiwis have adopted VPNs to take control of their digital footprint. While New Zealand is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, a VPN with a strict no-logs policy like Windscribe ensures your ISP cannot record your browsing habits. However, remember that illegal acts, such as distributing objectionable material as defined by the Harmful Digital Communications Act, remain illegal whether you use a VPN or not.

What is the best VPN for New Zealand?

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It’s Windscribe, of course! We have physical 10 Gbps servers located in Auckland, New Zealand, which means you don’t need to route your connection through nearby locations like Australia, for instance. Plus, we offer lots of solid privacy features, browser extensions, and a strict no-identifying-logs policy.

Can I use a VPN browser extension to get a New Zealand IP?

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Yep. Windscribe offers browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Opera that can make your browser appear to be in New Zealand. It’s great for quick browsing and NZ logins. If you want full-device coverage (apps outside the browser), use the Windscribe desktop/mobile app.

What VPN should I use to stream Rugby Sevens from New Zealand?

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Use a VPN that’s fast and has a New Zealand location, so your stream doesn’t buffer or randomly drop. Windscribe is a solid option: it has NZ servers and plenty of nearby fallback locations if you need to switch for speed.

Can a VPN help me stream Channel 7 or Hotstar while I’m in New Zealand?

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Yes. A VPN can help if you’re trying to watch Channel 7 (Australia) or Hotstar (region-based libraries) from New Zealand, since those services often geo-lock content. Connect to the right country/server, then stream like you’re there.
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