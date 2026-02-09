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Browse With the Best Surabaya VPN

Whether you’re in Indonesia or abroad, Windscribe’s Surabaya VPN servers let you browse without borders.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Surabaya

With Windscribe’s Surabaya VPN, you stay secure online and unlock global content with no restrictions.

Choose Your Virtual Location

Windscribe lets you switch your online location instantly and browse the internet as if you're anywhere in the world.
Choose Your Virtual Location

Protect Your Data

Windscribe's AES-256 encryption shields your connection, so no one can monitor what you do online.
Protect Your Data

Avoid Digital Scams

Online fraud is common across Southeast Asia. Windscribe's R.O.B.E.R.T. reduces your exposure to scams.
Avoid Digital Scams

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Surabaya’s public Wi-Fi can expose your data. Windscribe’s Firewall secures your connection on any network.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stream Across the Globe

Want to stream stuff that isn't available in Indonesia? Windscribe lets you hop between global content libraries.
Stream Across the Globe

Stay Connected to Surabaya From Abroad

Whether you’re abroad for work, travel, or the long haul, Windscribe lets you stay tied to home with a Surabaya IP address.
Get a Surabaya IP Address

Get a Surabaya IP Address

Change your IP address to Surabaya instantly and browse the internet like a local.
Access Indonesian Services

Access Indonesian Services

Get a Surabaya IP address to access Indonesian apps and platforms that only work within Indonesia.
Run Local Testing Campaigns

Run Local Testing Campaigns

Test Indonesia-specific content, SEO rankings, and localized ads using Windscribe's Surabaya IP address.
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why is Windscribe the Best VPN for Surabaya?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Surabaya VPN Answered

Can I Change My IP Address to Surabaya?

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Yes, you can change your IP to Surabaya using a VPN with local Indonesian servers – like Windscribe. This lets you appear online as if you’re in Surabaya, helping you access regional websites, apps, and services from anywhere. It also adds an extra layer of privacy while you browse.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in Surabaya?

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A VPN service in Indonesia can cost anywhere from $3 to $15 USD per month, or more. The price depends on the VPN you choose, its features, and how advanced your plan is. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in Surabaya?

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Yes, VPNs are legal in Surabaya and throughout Indonesia. Most people use them for privacy, security on public Wi-Fi, and accessing content safely. As long as your online activity complies with Indonesian law, using a VPN is allowed.

What Is the Best VPN for Surabaya?

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The best VPN for Surabaya should have fast local servers, strong security, and the option to get a Surabaya IP address. Look for a provider with reliable speeds, no-logs policies, and global access. Windscribe checks all of these boxes.

Do I Need a VPN for Surabaya?

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A VPN is useful in Surabaya if you want stronger privacy, protection on public Wi-Fi, or access to content that’s restricted by region. It helps secure your data and gives you more freedom online. For most users, having a VPN is a smart choice.
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