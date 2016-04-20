Route traffic through multiple servers for extra layers of obfuscation.

Pay with cash through the mail. About as private as it gets.

IPv4 + IPv6 dual-stack connectivity. IPv6 ingress support will take a bit longer.

Apr 2026 Apps

AI-Native VPN Setup

First VPN to ship a SKILL file, making Windscribe fully compatible with agentic workflows. Set up your VPN with a single prompt.

Feb 2026 Privacy

Clear Wi-Fi History

One tap to erase all saved network data from the app.

Feb 2026 Apps

Discreet & Custom App Icons

Make the app look like whatever you want. Or nothing at all.

Feb 2026 Protocol

AmneziaWG

QUIC-based obfuscation protocol for when WireGuard alone isn't enough.

Jan 2026 Company

Co-Promotion

Bundled search, photo storage, and encrypted notes with your plan.

Dec 2025 Privacy

Hashed Logins & Registrations

We don't know your credentials. We only store hashes.

Nov 2025 Infra

FreshScribe Rollout Complete

New stack rolled out across entire VPN server fleet.

Nov 2025 Feature

IP Pinning & Rotation

Lock to a specific IP or rotate automatically on every connection.

Oct 2025 Security

Post-Quantum Encryption

One of the first VPNs to future-proof your tunnel against quantum computers.

Jul 2025 Infra

100+ 10 Gbps Locations

Over 100 server locations upgraded to 10 Gbps. Faster connections, everywhere.

2025 Legal

Greek Court Case Won

Sued in an EU court. Two-year legal battle. Case dismissed — no logs to hand over.

May 2024 Security

Third-Party Security Audit

Independent audit of the FreshScribe stack published publicly. No redactions.

May 2022 Privacy

Decoy Traffic Mode

Generate realistic background traffic to combat traffic correlation attacks. Android first.

Aug 2022 Infra

RAM-Only Servers

Full migration to diskless infrastructure. If a server gets seized, there's nothing on it.

2021 Transparency

Open-Source Apps

Desktop, Android, and browser extension clients published on GitHub.

2021 Apps

Linux GUI

A real graphical client for Linux. Not a terminal wrapper.

Jul 2020 Protocol

WireGuard Support

Added WireGuard as a protocol option. Faster, leaner, and more auditable than OpenVPN.

2019 Feature

ScribeForce

Team accounts with centralized billing and management. One dashboard, everyone connected.

Nov 2018 Feature

R.O.B.E.R.T. Launched

Server-side domain and IP blocking engine. Customizable filters, no client software needed.

2018 Transparency

Live Transparency Report

Every law enforcement and DMCA request, published in real time. Not an annual PDF.

2018 Feature

Static IPs

Your IP, your rules. Datacenter or residential.

2017 Feature

Split Tunneling

Route by app or by hostname. Include or exclude. Works on macOS too, which is more than most VPNs can say.

2017 Feature

Port Forwarding

Host services behind the VPN. Torrents, game servers, whatever you need.

Nov 2016 Apps First Desktop App Windscribe v1.60 Beta. The very first native client.

Founded

Where it all started. A VPN that respects your privacy. No VC money, no compromises.