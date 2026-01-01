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Unblock Tubi With a VPN

Access Tubi no matter where you are and stream securely across all devices with Windscribe.
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Unblock Tubi With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Tubi

Windscribe lets you unlock all of Tubi's regional catalogs with global VPN servers.

Stream Tubi from Anywhere

With Windscribe’s servers in 69+ countries, you can virtually relocate to any region.
Stream Tubi from Anywhere

Your ISP’s Spying on You

Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption scrambles your data, turning your traffic into unreadable noise.
Your ISP’s Spying on You

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi is full of danger. Windscribe’s Firewall secures your connection the moment you join.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Block Annoying Ads & Trackers

Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks ads, trackers, and even malware before they hit your device.
Block Annoying Ads & Trackers

Never Miss New Releases

With Windscribe, you can connect to the U.S. or any other region to get access to new releases.
Never Miss New Releases

Access Tubi With Windscribe

Windscribe unlocks Tubi from anywhere and keeps your connection secure on every device.
Global VPN Servers

Global VPN Servers

Windscribe’s servers in 69+ countries let you unlock the full Tubi experience anywhere.
Servers Optimized for Streaming

Servers Optimized for Streaming

Windscribe's servers are optimized for high-bandwidth traffic, delivering stable speeds.
Strong Privacy Features

Strong Privacy Features

Windscribe encrypts your connection and blocks ads, trackers, and malware with R.O.B.E.R.T.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Tubi TV

Getting Windscribe working with Tubi is easier than picking a movie on family night.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Tubi app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Log in with your account credentials
  3. Connect to your preferred server
  4. Open Tubi in your browser
  5. Start streaming with your new location
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Sign in and connect to your preferred server
  3. Open the Tubi app on your phone or tablet
  4. Stream Tubi content as if you were in that location
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Tubi and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Tubi VPN

Does Tubi Work with a VPN?

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A VPN helps you access Tubi’s content even if it’s restricted in your region. It also adds a layer of privacy and security while you stream. Just connect to a compatible server and start watching.

What if Tubi Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If Tubi is throwing a proxy or region error, try hopping to a different Windscribe server first, then clear your browser cache and cookies (especially on desktop, since Tubi loves clinging to old location data). For streaming, use the full Windscribe desktop app and pair it with the Windscribe browser extension for Chrome, Edge or Firefox to help handle browser-level blocks and keep your session clean—then make sure your Windscribe app is fully up to date. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My Tubi Streaming?

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A quality VPN like Windscribe typically adds minimal speed reduction, usually less than 10-15% with optimized servers. This is rarely enough to affect HD streaming quality. However, choosing servers geographically closer to your location and using faster protocols like WireGuard can minimize any speed impact.

Why Is Tubi Not Available in My Country?

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Tubi's availability is limited by licensing agreements and content distribution rights. Movies and TV shows have different licensing terms for different regions, and Tubi only has the rights to stream their content library in specific countries, primarily the United States.

Which VPN Do Most People Use for Tubi?

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Most people use a VPN that offers fast U.S. servers, stable streaming performance, and strong privacy features, since Tubi’s full catalog is primarily available in the United States. Popular choices tend to be VPNs with reliable unblocking capabilities, good speeds, and apps available on all major devices. Windscribe is one of the commonly used options because it has multiple U.S. locations, solid streaming performance, and strong privacy protections.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With Tubi?

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Using a VPN itself is legal in most countries, including for accessing streaming content. However, using a VPN to access geo-restricted content may violate Tubi's Terms of Service. While this typically results in temporary access blocks rather than permanent account suspension, users should be aware that they're using VPNs at their own discretion and risk.

How Do I Fix Tubi VPN Detection?

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If Tubi shows an error or blocks your stream while using a VPN, try switching to a different server, clearing your browser’s cache and cookies, or reconnecting with another VPN protocol like WireGuard. Tubi, like many streaming platforms, actively blocks some VPN IPs, but Windscribe regularly refreshes its server network and disguises VPN traffic to look like normal browsing. That means fewer proxy errors and more time streaming.

Can I Watch Tubi Outside the U.S. Permanently?

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Yes, Tubi works in other countries besides the United States. You can use a VPN to change your location to a country where Tubi is available. Streaming platforms continuously update their geo-blocking technology, and VPN providers must adapt accordingly. Windscribe works to maintain access, but users should understand that streaming access can change based on platform updates.

What Should I Do if Tubi Blocks My Windscribe Connection?

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If Tubi blocks your connection, start by switching to another Windscribe server, especially in the U.S., where the largest library lives. Clear your browser cache and cookies to remove old location data, and try reconnecting using a different protocol like WireGuard or IKEv2. If you’re still stuck, check Windscribe’s support guides or reach out to our team.

Does Tubi Track VPN Usage?

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Tubi uses various methods to detect VPN and proxy usage, including IP database checks, DNS leak detection, and traffic analysis. While they can detect VPN usage, they typically respond with access blocks rather than account penalties. Windscribe's advanced features help minimize detection through optimized servers and leak protection.

Can I Use Windscribe for Other Streaming Services Too?

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Yes, Windscribe works with multiple streaming platforms beyond Tubi. Our global server network and streaming optimization make it effective for accessing various geo-restricted content platforms. However, each service has different geo-blocking measures, so performance may vary by platform.

Start Streaming Tubi Without Borders

Windscribe removes the invisible borders around Tubi's content library so you can enjoy everything from award-winning films to international movies.
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