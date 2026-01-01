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Unblock Claro Video With a VPN

Use Windscribe to choose an IP in a Claro Video region and sign in to watch your account from almost anywhere.
Download for Claro VideoSign Up
Unblock Claro Video With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Claro Video

Telenovelas unite Latin America. Windscribe keeps every capítulo in your queue, no matter where you are.

Access Claro Video Abroad

Is Claro Video unavailable where you are? Turn on Windscribe, choose a country where it's supported, and keep streaming from anywhere.
Access Claro Video Abroad

Slip Past Strict Network Rules

Some networks quietly block video sites. With Windscribe, your Claro Video traffic is wrapped in encryption, so the network can’t easily block it.
Slip Past Strict Network Rules

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe's Firewall blocks all connectivity if your VPN ever drops so your data never leaks on unsecured networks.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe wraps your traffic in encryption, making it hard for network owners to build a detailed profile of your activity.
Encrypt Your Connection

Keep Work & Streaming Separate

Run your Claro Video session through Windscribe and leave everything else on your regular connection with our Split Tunneling feature.
Keep Work & Streaming Separate

Access Claro Video With Windscribe

Windscribe lets you watch Claro Video from anywhere, even if you're on another continent.
Servers Across Latin America

Servers Across Latin America

Windscribe offers servers in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, and Paraguay.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe's servers are configured for streaming and add minimal latency to your connection.
No Logs Means No Logs

No Logs Means No Logs

We don’t log anything, ever. Our no-logs policy is strict and independently audited.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Claro Video

Getting Claro Video working through Windscribe is simpler than following a Mexican telenovela’s twists.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Claro Video app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Log in with your account credentials
  3. Connect to your preferred server location
  4. Open Claro Video in your browser
  5. Start streaming with your new location
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Sign in and connect to your chosen server
  3. Open the Claro Video app on your phone or tablet
  4. Stream Claro Video content as if you were in that location
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Claro Video and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Claro Video VPN

Does Claro Video Work With a VPN?

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Yes, Claro Video works with properly configured VPN services. The key is using a VPN with streaming-optimized servers and reliable connection protocols. Some VPNs get detected and blocked, but Windscribe maintains servers specifically configured for seamless streaming experiences.

What if Claro Video Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Claro Video with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Claro Video in your browser
  2. Switch servers if Claro Video throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Which VPN Works Best With Claro Video?

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Windscribe offers the most reliable Claro Video streaming experience due to our optimized server network and streaming-focused infrastructure. We maintain servers in key Latin American locations like Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, and Paraguay, with sufficient bandwidth for HD streaming without buffering or quality degradation.

Is Using a VPN with Claro Video Legal?

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Yes, it’s perfectly legal to use a VPN with Claro Video or any other streaming service. VPNs are privacy tools, and millions of people use them daily to protect their data, especially on public Wi-Fi or while traveling. That said, some platforms may restrict access if they detect a VPN, but it’s not against the law. As long as you’re using a legitimate VPN like Windscribe, you’re on solid ground.

How Do I Bypass Claro Video Geo-Blocking?

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The most effective method is using a VPN with servers in supported Claro Video regions. Connect to servers in Mexico, Argentina, or other Latin American countries where the service operates normally. This ensures optimal streaming quality and access to the full content library.

Why Does My VPN Make Claro Video Buffer Constantly?

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Most VPNs aren't optimized for streaming traffic, causing bandwidth bottlenecks and connection instability. Free VPNs are especially problematic due to overcrowded servers and data limitations. Windscribe's streaming-optimized infrastructure eliminates these common buffering issues.

Can I Use a Free VPN for Claro Video?

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Free VPNs typically lack the server capacity and bandwidth needed for smooth HD streaming. They often have data caps, limited server locations, and slower speeds that result in constant buffering. Premium VPN services like Windscribe provide the infrastructure necessary for quality streaming experiences.

Which Server Location Should I Choose for Claro Video?

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For optimal performance, connect to servers in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, or other Latin American countries where Claro Video operates. These locations typically provide the best combination of low latency and reliable content access.

Does Windscribe Slow Down Claro Video Streaming?

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Windscribe's streaming-optimized servers are designed to maintain your natural internet speed for media consumption. While any VPN introduces minimal latency, our infrastructure minimizes this impact to ensure HD streaming without noticeable speed reduction.

Can I Watch Claro Video on Multiple Devices With One VPN Account?

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Yes, Windscribe supports multiple simultaneous connections, allowing you to protect and stream on your phone, laptop, tablet, and smart TV with a single account. This makes it perfect for households with multiple Claro Video users.

Watch Claro Video Without Borders

Turn on Windscribe, choose a Claro Video region, and follow every premiere, finale, and live event wherever you happen to be.
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