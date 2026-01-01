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Unblock Apple TV+ With a VPN

Unlock global Apple TV+ content with Windscribe. Stream movies, shows, and exclusive content without regional limits.
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Unblock Apple TV+ With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Apple TV+

Windscribe lets you unlock Apple TV+ from anywhere, stream at full speed, and keep your viewing habits private.

Stream Apply TV+ Anywhere

Apple TV+ content libraries differ depending on your location. With Windscribe, you can connect to servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities.
Stream Apply TV+ Anywhere

Your ISP’s Watching, Too

Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption keeps your viewing activity private, so your binge-watching habits stay between you and your screen.
Your ISP’s Watching, Too

ISPs Love Throttling Your Streams

ISPs often slow down streaming traffic during peak hours. Windscribe hides your Apple TV+ traffic, so your ISP can’t throttle it.
ISPs Love Throttling Your Streams

Public Wi-Fi Isn’t Safe

Traveling or streaming on shared Wi-Fi? Windscribe’s Firewall seals your Apple TV+ traffic, protecting your personal information.
Public Wi-Fi Isn’t Safe

A VPN Just for Apple TV

Windscribe has a native app for Apple TV, so you don't have to worry about complex set up to get your VPN working. Just search for Windscribe VPN in the Apple TV App Store.
A VPN Just for Apple TV

Access Apple TV+ With Windscribe

Windscribe lets you stream Apple TV+ originals worldwide without restrictions.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

Apple TV+ originals look best in 4K HDR, but that demands stable speeds. Windscribe’s servers are built to keep up.
Multiple Devices

Multiple Devices

Windscribe gives you unlimited device connections per account, so you can stream on your laptop or cast to a Smart TV.
Router-Ready VPN Configuration

Router-Ready VPN Configuration

The Apple TV box doesn’t support VPN apps, but Windscribe can be set up on your home router.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Apple TV+

Setting up Windscribe for Apple TV+ only takes a few minutes.
Smart TV Seup
Smart TV Seup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Apple TV+ app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Log in with your account credentials
  3. Connect to your preferred server location
  4. Open the Apple TV app or tv.apple.com in your browser
  5. Start streaming with your new location
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Sign in and connect to a server in your chosen region
  3. Open the Apple TV app on your phone or tablet
  4. Stream Apple TV+ content as if you were in that location
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Apple Tv+ and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Apple TV VPN

Does Apple TV+ Work With a VPN?

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Yes, Apple TV+ can work with a VPN, but results vary by provider and server. Apple sometimes blocks VPN IPs, which is why some connections fail or only work occasionally. With a reputable VPN like Windscribe, you have a better chance of accessing Apple TV+ while keeping your traffic encrypted. Just remember that compatibility can change over time as Apple updates its regional and VPN detection systems.

What if Apple TV+ Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Apple TV+ with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Apple TV+ in your browser
  2. Switch servers if Apple TV+ shows a proxy or region error
  3. Clear your browser cache and cookies (if streaming on desktop)
  4. Use the Windscribe desktop app, not just the browser extension
  5. Make sure your Windscribe app is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Can You Put a VPN on Apple TV Directly?

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Yes, you can install Windscribe directly on your Apple TV device. You can find Windscribe in the App Store.

How Do I Change My Location on Apple TV+?

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You can’t change your location inside the Apple TV+ app itself, but you can change how Apple TV+ sees your location by using Windscribe. Connect to a VPN server in the country you want to stream from, either through the Windscribe desktop/mobile app (for the Apple TV+ app on Mac, iPhone, or iPad) or via router/Smart DNS if you’re using the Apple TV device.

Does Using a VPN Slow Down Apple TV+ Streaming?

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A good VPN should have little to no effect on your stream quality. Windscribe’s servers are optimized for streaming traffic, so many users actually see smoother Apple TV+ performance since it avoids ISP throttling. To minimize latency, connect to a VPN server geographically close to your target Apple TV+ region.

How Much Does a VPN Cost for Apple TV+?

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Windscribe plans start at $3 USD per month. If you’re streaming on desktop, mobile or directly on your Smart TV, that’s all you need.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With Apple TV+?

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Yes. VPN use is legal in most countries, including for streaming. However, using a VPN to bypass geo-blocks may conflict with Apple TV+’s terms of service. That’s a contractual issue with the streaming platform, not a legal one.

Can I Use a Free VPN for Apple TV+?

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Not reliably. Many free VPNs typically lack the speeds, server locations, and app for your Apple TV. However, Windscribe’s free and paid options give you access and apps to access Apple TV+ no matter where you are.

What Happens if Apple TV+ Detects My VPN?

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If Apple TV+ detects VPN use, you may see an error message. This doesn’t affect your Apple account. Just switch to a different server. We regularly update our network to ensure Apple TV+ streaming stays accessible.

Do I Need a Special Router for Apple TV VPN?

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If you want to run Windscribe directly on your home router to protect the Apple TV device, you’ll need a model that supports VPN clients (OpenVPN or WireGuard). If your current router doesn’t, you can either upgrade or use easier alternatives like connection sharing or Smart DNS.

What’s the Best VPN for Apple TV+?

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The best VPN for Apple TV+ should have streaming-optimized servers, fast speeds, and flexible setup options that work on both the Apple TV device and the app. Windscribe checks all three, plus it runs smoothly on desktop, mobile apps, and Smart TVs.

Watch Apple TV+ From Any Country

Your Apple TV+ subscription is too valuable to be limited by geography. Windscribe lets you unlock Apple TV+ anywhere and stream without borders.
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