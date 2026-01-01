Play GTA 5 With a VPN

It depends on where you’re connecting from. In Grand Theft Auto 5, access to the Diamond Casino & Resort
is restricted in some countries due to local gambling laws. In those regions, casino games may be disabled even though the building itself is accessible. A VPN can change the location your connection appears to come from, which may allow GTA Online to load casino features when you’re connecting through a country where the Diamond Casino is supported. However, access is still governed by the Rockstar Games legal and regional rules
, and results can vary. A VPN doesn’t change your Rockstar account details or local laws. It only affects your network location.