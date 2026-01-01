DNS Leak Test

WebRTC leaks are a different animal entirely, but they're equally dangerous for VPN users. WebRTC is a browser technology that helps websites establish direct connections for things like video calls, but it can also expose your real IP address by bypassing your VPN entirely.
While DNS leaks show what websites you're visiting, WebRTC leaks reveal where you actually are. They often happen together, creating a double privacy breach. The good news is that WebRTC leaks are easier to fix - you can usually disable WebRTC in your browser settings or install an extension
that blocks these requests.