FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
FunktionenTarifeHilfeAnmeldenWindscribe holen

Grab the Best VPN for Texas

Claim a Texas IP address in seconds and take your browsing on the road. Bypass sports blackouts, log into Texas-only services, and lock down your connection anywhere with Windscribe’s fast, reliable Texas VPN servers.
Windscribe holenSign Up
Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Texas

Go big or go home. Windscribe keeps your connection private, protected, and perfectly Texan.

Grab a Texas IP

Windscribe’s Texas VPN servers, based in Dallas and Houston, let you browse, bank, and stream as if you were right back home on Texas soil.
Grab a Texas IP

Access Texas-Hosted Services

Log into the Texas.gov portal, manage your accounts at Texas A&M, or handle filings with the Secretary of State without facing geo-blocks from outside the state.
Access Texas-Hosted Services

Bypass Regional Sports Blackouts

Keep your eyes on the ball, wherever you are. Grab a Texas IP to stay within the home broadcast territory to stream every Rangers' swing or Mavericks' tip-off.
Bypass Regional Sports Blackouts

Stream Local Channels Abroad

Carry the comforts of home in your pocket. Access local Texas TV channels from anywhere on the map, keeping you plugged into the pulse of the Lone Star State.
Stream Local Channels Abroad

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Windscribe’s Texas IP address lets you check rankings, ads, and localized content exactly as your audience sees them without having to hop on a plane.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Browse Securely in the Lone Star State

Windscribe’s secure VPN servers keep your connection ridin’ high and ropin’ tight around the digital globe.
Secure Your Connection

Secure Your Connection

Windscribe encrypts your connection, keeping your online identity private and your data secure.
Browse Without the Noise

Browse Without the Noise

R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious domains, phishing sites, trackers, and more before they can reach you
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Our Firewall blocks all connectivity outside the VPN tunnel and keeps your data safe even on compromised networks.
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Und mehr!Und mehr!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Texas?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen

FAQs: Top Questions About Texas VPN Answered

How do I change my VPN to Texas?

openclose
Download Windscribe, open the app, and head to the United States server list. Pick a Texas location (we have servers in Dallas and Houston), then hit connect. When the button turns green, your traffic routes through our Texas infrastructure, and you’ll appear online with a Texas IP.

How much does a VPN cost in Texas?

openclose
In 2026, most paid VPNs cost around $3 to $16 USD per month, whether you’re in Texas or anywhere else. Free plans exist, but they’re usually capped on data or features. Windscribe keeps it flexible with monthly options starting at $3 USD. To get a VPN for Texas, check out our upgrade page.

Is a VPN legal in Texas?

openclose
Yep, using a VPN is legal in Texas. Since the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA) took effect on July 1, 2024 (with some provisions kicking in January 1, 2025), a lot of people think more about privacy tools like VPNs to cut down on tracking. It's also worth noting that Texas’ HB 1181 (age verification for certain adult sites) was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 27, 2025. A VPN can help protect your connection, but it doesn’t magically override what a website requires or make you immune to laws. Anything illegal without a VPN is still illegal with one.

What is the best VPN for Texas?

openclose
Windscribe. No contest. You get fast servers in Texas (plus coverage across 69+ countries and 115+ cities), strong privacy features, handy browser extensions, and a strict no-identifying-logs policy.

How can a VPN help students and staff at schools like Texas A&M?

openclose
On campus Wi-Fi, a VPN encrypts your traffic so logins, email, and school portals are harder for random network snoops to peek at in dorms, libraries, and cafés. Off campus, it’s just as useful on public Wi-Fi when you’re still using school accounts and cloud tools. If you use Windscribe, you also get a strict no-identifying-logs policy, plus Firewall to help prevent leaks if the connection drops.

Is there a VPN browser extension I can use in Texas?

openclose
Yep, some VPNs offer browser extensions that protect just your browser traffic and make it easy to switch locations fast. Windscribe has extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, which is perfect for quick, browser-only privacy. If you want coverage for your whole device (apps, games, background traffic), you’d use the Windscribe desktop or mobile app instead.

Can a VPN help parents block adult sites on kids’ devices?

openclose
Absolutely. Since the SCOPE Act and other minor-protection laws are in full swing for 2026, many Texas parents are looking for extra control. With Windscribe, you can use R.O.B.E.R.T. to toggle on a blocklist at the DNS level. This means those sites won't load even if the child is on a mobile 5G network where your home router filters can't reach, providing a consistent safety net across all their devices.

Can a VPN help with DraftKings or FanDuel in Texas?

openclose
You can legally use DraftKings and FanDuel in Texas for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Prediction Markets without a VPN. However, traditional Sportsbook wagering remains illegal in the Lone Star State. While a VPN is great for encrypting your connection and protecting your financial data on public Wi-Fi, it won’t help you place sports bets. These apps use advanced geolocation (like GeoComply) that detects VPNs and requires your actual GPS coordinates to verify you aren't in a restricted zone. Use Windscribe to keep your account logins secure, but remember that local betting laws still apply.
Windscribe
DownloadÄnderungsprotokollPreiseMerch kaufenSupportStatusFunktionenOpen SourceFreunde werbenKostenloses DNSEthik und PhilosophieVPN-Server
Apps
VPN für WindowsVPN für AndroidVPN für MacVPN für LinuxVPN für ChromeVPN für FireTVVPN für FirefoxVPN für Apple TVVPN für MS EdgeVPN für HuaweiVPN für iPhoneVPN für RouterWindscribe F-Droid
Unternehmen
Über unsDatenschutzNutzungsbedingungenVDPJobsBlogInfoGang
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited