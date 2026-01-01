Grab the Best VPN for Texas

Yep, using a VPN is legal in Texas. Since the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA)
took effect on July 1, 2024 (with some provisions kicking in January 1, 2025), a lot of people think more about privacy tools like VPNs to cut down on tracking. It's also worth noting that Texas’ HB 1181
(age verification for certain adult sites) was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 27, 2025. A VPN can help protect your connection, but it doesn’t magically override what a website requires or make you immune to laws. Anything illegal without a VPN is still illegal with one.