Grab a Nevada IP Address Anywhere

Yes, using a VPN is legal in Las Vegas, Reno, and everywhere else in Nevada. In fact, Nevada’s privacy rules make a VPN a pretty practical move in 2026. Nevada’s Consumer Health Data Law (SB 370)
is aimed at protecting sensitive health data that isn’t always covered by HIPAA. A VPN can help by making it harder for third parties to tie your browsing (or visits to health-related sites) back to your real IP and location. Nevada also has an opt-out right under its broader privacy law updates (SB 220
) that lets residents opt out of the sale of certain personal info. A VPN doesn’t file the opt-out for you, but it does reduce easy passive tracking tied to your connection. And even with ongoing proposals around online age-gating (like AB 294
), a VPN itself is still a lawful privacy tool. Just remember that a VPN protects your privacy, but it doesn’t make illegal stuff legal.