Surf the Web With a Hawaii IP

Yes. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Hawaii. In fact, following the 2026 introduction of the Hawaii Drop and Delete Act (HB 2463)
, which empowers residents to request that data brokers delete their personal information, many in the islands use VPNs as a proactive tool to prevent that data from being harvested in the first place. While a VPN is a legal and recommended tool for digital privacy under the Hawaii State Constitution, it does not grant immunity for illegal acts. Remember that anything prohibited by law without a VPN remains illegal while using one.