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Browse With the Best Vilnius VPN

Windscribe shields your browsing from digital Basanavičius-sized snoops and keeps your connection private in Lithuania, abroad, and anywhere the internet feels like a Soviet-era maze.
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How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Vilnius

Vilnius is tightening its digital defenses, and so do we. Windscribe encrypts your traffic and keeps your browsing private—whether you’re online in Užupis, abroad on business, or anywhere in between.

Securing Data in Vilnius Tech Park and Business Centers

Between Green Hall’s startup pitches and Quadrum’s corporate meetings, Vilnius’ innovation districts handle data worth millions daily. Yet Lithuania’s cyberattack surge since 2020 makes standard HTTPS as flimsy as a paper vytis emblem. Windscribe’s WireGuard® protocol wraps financial models and investor talks in bank-grade encryption—crucial when Baltic threat actors specifically target fintech APIs.
Securing Data in Vilnius Tech Park and Business Centers

Protecting Digital Nomads on Old Town Public Wi-Fi

The irony? Vilnius’ charm is its Achilles’ heel. That Instagrammable café near St. Anne’s Church? Its Wi-Fi might as well hang a “Hack Me” sign beside the šakotis pastry display. Windscribe’s Firewall kill switch guards your freelance contracts when connections drop mid-sip—a common headache near Cathedral Square’s signal-jammed alleys.
Protecting Digital Nomads on Old Town Public Wi-Fi

Bypassing Lithuanian Streaming Restrictions

Lithuania’s Go3 and LRT can’t compete with global catalogs, leaving Vilnius’ 40,000+ expats craving their native shows. Geo-blocks hit harder here than in Western capitals—try accessing BBC iPlayer from Žirmūnai without a “not available in your region” slap. Windscribe’s global servers bypass these digital curtains smoothly.
Bypassing Lithuanian Streaming Restrictions

Securing Fintech Transactions in Gedimino Prospektas

With 230+ fintech firms, Vilnius’ main boulevard buzzes with €10M+ daily transactions. But Baltic banking trojans don’t discriminate between multinational HQs and freelance accountants working from home. Windscribe’s double-hop feature routes payments through two encrypted nodes—a favorite among crypto firms near the Bank of Lithuania.
Securing Fintech Transactions in Gedimino Prospektas

Improving Connectivity Across Užupis and Residential Districts

Užupis’ artsy vibe fades fast when video calls stutter in its thick-walled lofts. Windscribe optimizes routes around Telia’s overloaded nodes during Vilnius’ 9 AM Zoom rush. Our Smart Location feature auto-connects to the least congested server—no more dropped client calls while juggling school pickups.
Improving Connectivity Across Užupis and Residential Districts

Stay Connected to Vilnius From Abroad

From pink soup to cepelinai, Lithuania always travels with you. And with Windscribe, so does your digital identity—keeping you wired to home no matter how far you roam.
Watch Vilnius Content From Anywhere

Watch Vilnius Content From Anywhere

Leaving Vilnius doesn’t mean leaving your favorite content behind. Streaming platforms often geo-block the moment you step outside the city, but Windscribe gives you a Vilnius IP so you can catch local channels, live sports, and shows from back home wherever you are.
Browse Like You’re in Vilnius (Even If You’re Not)

Browse Like You’re in Vilnius (Even If You’re Not)

Sometimes you just need the web to treat you like you’re still in the capital. Without a Vilnius IP, apps, university portals, or office intranets may lock you out. Windscribe routes your connection through Vilnius servers, giving you a local digital identity abroad.
Access Vilnius Services From Abroad

Access Vilnius Services From Abroad

Banks, municipal portals, and work tools in Vilnius often block or flag foreign logins. Windscribe provides a secure Vilnius IP address, so you can log in to city-based services and platforms without interruptions—whether you’re studying, working, or managing life from afar.
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Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Vilnius?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
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6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
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Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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FAQs: Top Questions About Vilnius VPN Answered

What’s the Best VPN for Vilnius?

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That would be Windscribe! The best VPN for Vilnius should offer fast servers, strong encryption, ad/tracker blocking, and no identifying logs. Windscribe ticks every box with AES-256 encryption, R.O.B.E.R.T. for ad and malware blocking, a strict no-logs policy, and servers in 69+ countries.

How Much Does A VPN Cost in Vilnius, Lithuania?

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Windscribe offers flexible pricing options for Lithuanian users. The monthly plan costs €8.20 (approximately $9 USD), while the annual plan provides better value at €63 (approximately $69 USD) or about €5.25 per month. We also offer a unique "Build A Plan" option where you can select specific server locations for €0.91 ($1 USD) per location per month with a minimum of two locations. A generous free tier with 10GB monthly data is available for casual users or testing our service.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in Vilnius, Lithuania?

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Yes, VPN usage is completely legal in Lithuania, including Vilnius. The country maintains strong digital freedom policies aligned with EU standards on internet rights and privacy, ranking highly in internet freedom assessments. Lithuanian telecommunications laws focus on regulating service providers rather than restricting individual privacy tools, creating a permissive environment throughout Vilnius. Unlike neighboring Belarus or Russia, Lithuania embraces digital privacy tools as part of its broader commitment to internet freedom. However, activities that are illegal without a VPN remain illegal when using one, regardless of whether you're connecting through Telia or Cgates.

Do I Need a VPN for Vilnius?

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Yes, a VPN for Vilnius is a smart idea. Public Wi-Fi in cafés along Pilies Street, coworking spaces in Naujamiestis, and university networks are vulnerable to snooping. ISPs also log browsing activity and metadata. On top of that, streaming services and websites can still block or restrict content based on your location. Windscribe encrypts your traffic, hides your IP, and keeps your browsing private—whether you’re studying at Vilnius University, working abroad, or catching up on local TV from Užupis.

Can I Change My IP Address to Vilnius?

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Yes! With Windscribe, you can change your IP to Vilnius in just one click. Connect to our servers in the capital, and your digital location will appear as if you’re right in the Old Town—even if you’re halfway across the world. Perfect for streaming local content, running SEO tests, or keeping logins smooth while abroad.
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