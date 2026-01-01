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Get a Local Vancouver IP Address

Connect to our Vancouver VPN servers to browse like a local in British Columbia. Access BC-only services from abroad and enjoy private browsing with a fast West Coast IP.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Vancouver

Browse like you’re in the 604 from anywhere. Windscribe gives you a local Vancouver IP address.

Connect to a Vancouver IP

Windscribe gives you a Vancouver IP, so you can stream Vancouver TV, check local news, or log in to services from anywhere.
Connect to a Vancouver IP

Stream Vancouver TV Anywhere

Use a Vancouver IP to watch CityNews Vancouver, stream CBC Gem regional feeds, or catch up on Knowledge Network documentaries without being blocked.
Stream Vancouver TV Anywhere

Access Vancouver-Hosted Services

Our Vancouver servers help you manage BC Services Card logins, access TransLink accounts, or use corporate intranets that require a local Canadian IP.
Access Vancouver-Hosted Services

Dodge Regional Sports Blackouts

Switch your location to bypass regional blackouts on Sportsnet to catch every Canucks puck drop live, even when you're outside the Pacific broadcast zone.
Dodge Regional Sports Blackouts

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Windscribe’s Vancouver servers let you see search results, ads, and location-based features exactly as your audience in the city would, without guesswork or skewed data.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Secure Your Vancouver Connection

Lock down your digital life in the Rain City with hardened encryption and a reliable West Coast identity.
Protect Your Online Privacy

Protect Your Online Privacy

Windscribe masks your IP address and encrypts your traffic to keep your browsing habits hidden from ISPs and trackers.
Dodge Cyberthreats

Dodge Cyberthreats

From phishing scams to shady pop-ups, online threats are everywhere. Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious domains before they load.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall automatically blocks all connectivity outside of the VPN tunnel if it ever drops, preventing data leaks.
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
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Und mehr!Und mehr!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Vancouver?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen

FAQs: Top Questions About Vancouver VPN Answered

How can I change my IP to Vancouver?

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It’s easy. First of all, download Windscribe and create your account. Then, open the Windscribe app, look under our list of Canada servers, and select Vancouver. We’ll instantly swap your real IP for a Vancouver one, making it look like you're browsing right from the Pacific coast.

How much does a VPN cost in Vancouver?

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Most premium VPNs in Vancouver cost between $12 and $18 CAD per month. Windscribe keeps it more flexible. You can get a Pro account or use our Build-A-Plan option to get exactly what you need for as low as $3 USD. To get a VPN for Vancouver, check out our upgrade page.

Is It Legal to use a VPN in Vancouver?

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Yes, it’s 100% legal. Whether you're in Kitsilano or Gastown, you have a right to digital privacy. VPNs are standard tools in British Columbia for securing public Wi-Fi and stopping ISPs from logging your personal browsing habits. Just remember that using a VPN to do illegal stuff online doesn’t make that stuff legal and doesn’t protect you from getting caught. Or, better yet, just don’t do illegal stuff online.

What’s the best VPN for Vancouver?

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Windscribe, obviously! We offer high-speed servers in Vancouver, a strict no-identifying-logs policy, and our R.O.B.E.R.T. tool to block ads and trackers at the source. We provide the speed you need for the West Coast with the privacy you expect from a Canadian company.

Why should UBC staff and students use a Vancouver VPN?

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If you’re a student or staff member at the University of British Columbia, a VPN can help you secure your academic life. Windscribe, for instance, uses AES-256 encryption to help you protect research and logins on Eduroam or local cafe Wi-Fi. Plus, with our Split Tunneling feature and multi-device support, you can keep your UBC or SFU portals secure while streaming on the side without any lag. Also, a VPN like Windscribe with Vancouver VPN servers lets you connect to university portals with a Vancouver IP, even if you’re miles away, and avoid triggering “suspicious login” alerts.
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