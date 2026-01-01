FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
FunktionenTarifeHilfeAnmeldenWindscribe holen

Transparency Report

Real-time data requests from copyright and law enforcement agencies.
DMCA Data Requests

Exactly zero requests were complied with due to lack of relevant data.

Law Enforcement Data Requests

Exactly zero requests were complied with due to lack of relevant data.

Windscribe
DownloadÄnderungsprotokollPreiseMerch kaufenSupportStatusFunktionenOpen SourceFreunde werbenKostenloses DNSEthik und PhilosophieVPN-Server
Apps
VPN für WindowsVPN für AndroidVPN für MacVPN für LinuxVPN für ChromeVPN für FireTVVPN für FirefoxVPN für Apple TVVPN für MS EdgeVPN für HuaweiVPN für iPhoneVPN für RouterWindscribe F-Droid
Unternehmen
Über unsDatenschutzNutzungsbedingungenVDPJobsBlogInfoGang
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited