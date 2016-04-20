When we ship something. No fixed schedule. The shipped section gets a new entry when a feature goes live, and the upcoming items shift as priorities change.
How do you decide what to build next?
A mix of user feedback, what our infrastructure team is excited about, and what privacy threats are emerging. We don't have a public voting board because those tend to turn into popularity contests for niche features. But we read every suggestion that comes in through support and Reddit.
Can I request a feature?
Yes. Drop it in our subreddit (r/Windscribe), Discord, or open a support ticket. We can't promise we'll build it, but we do read everything. Some of the features on this page started as user requests.
What does "In Development" actually mean?
Code is being written. Engineers are actively working on it. It's past the "we think this would be cool" stage and into the "someone has a branch for it" stage. "Planned" means we've committed to doing it but haven't started building yet.