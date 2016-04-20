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Timeline

What we've built, what we're building, and what's next.
Planned

Cash Payments

Pay with cash through the mail. About as private as it gets.
Planned

Multi-Hop

Route traffic through multiple servers for extra layers of obfuscation.
In Development

IPv6 Egress

IPv4 + IPv6 dual-stack connectivity. IPv6 ingress support will take a bit longer.
Apr 2026Apps

AI-Native VPN Setup

First VPN to ship a SKILL file, making Windscribe fully compatible with agentic workflows. Set up your VPN with a single prompt.
Feb 2026Privacy

Clear Wi-Fi History

One tap to erase all saved network data from the app.
Feb 2026Apps

Discreet & Custom App Icons

Make the app look like whatever you want. Or nothing at all.
Feb 2026Protocol

AmneziaWG

QUIC-based obfuscation protocol for when WireGuard alone isn't enough.
Jan 2026Company

Co-Promotion

Bundled search, photo storage, and encrypted notes with your plan.
Dec 2025Privacy

Hashed Logins & Registrations

We don't know your credentials. We only store hashes.
Nov 2025Infra

FreshScribe Rollout Complete

New stack rolled out across entire VPN server fleet.
Nov 2025Feature

IP Pinning & Rotation

Lock to a specific IP or rotate automatically on every connection.
Oct 2025Security

Post-Quantum Encryption

One of the first VPNs to future-proof your tunnel against quantum computers.
Jul 2025Infra

100+ 10 Gbps Locations

Over 100 server locations upgraded to 10 Gbps. Faster connections, everywhere.
2025Legal

Greek Court Case Won

Sued in an EU court. Two-year legal battle. Case dismissed — no logs to hand over.
May 2024Security

Third-Party Security Audit

Independent audit of the FreshScribe stack published publicly. No redactions.
May 2022Privacy

Decoy Traffic Mode

Generate realistic background traffic to combat traffic correlation attacks. Android first.
Aug 2022Infra

RAM-Only Servers

Full migration to diskless infrastructure. If a server gets seized, there's nothing on it.
2021Transparency

Open-Source Apps

Desktop, Android, and browser extension clients published on GitHub.
2021Apps

Linux GUI

A real graphical client for Linux. Not a terminal wrapper.
Jul 2020Protocol

WireGuard Support

Added WireGuard as a protocol option. Faster, leaner, and more auditable than OpenVPN.
2019Feature

ScribeForce

Team accounts with centralized billing and management. One dashboard, everyone connected.
Nov 2018Feature

R.O.B.E.R.T. Launched

Server-side domain and IP blocking engine. Customizable filters, no client software needed.
2018Transparency

Live Transparency Report

Every law enforcement and DMCA request, published in real time. Not an annual PDF.
2018Feature

Static IPs

Your IP, your rules. Datacenter or residential.
2017Feature

Split Tunneling

Route by app or by hostname. Include or exclude. Works on macOS too, which is more than most VPNs can say.
2017Feature

Port Forwarding

Host services behind the VPN. Torrents, game servers, whatever you need.
Nov 2016Apps

First Desktop App

Windscribe v1.60 Beta. The very first native client.
Apr 20, 2016

Founded

Where it all started. A VPN that respects your privacy. No VC money, no compromises.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often is this page updated?

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When we ship something. No fixed schedule. The shipped section gets a new entry when a feature goes live, and the upcoming items shift as priorities change.

How do you decide what to build next?

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A mix of user feedback, what our infrastructure team is excited about, and what privacy threats are emerging. We don't have a public voting board because those tend to turn into popularity contests for niche features. But we read every suggestion that comes in through support and Reddit.

Can I request a feature?

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Yes. Drop it in our subreddit (r/Windscribe), Discord, or open a support ticket. We can't promise we'll build it, but we do read everything. Some of the features on this page started as user requests.

What does "In Development" actually mean?

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Code is being written. Engineers are actively working on it. It's past the "we think this would be cool" stage and into the "someone has a branch for it" stage. "Planned" means we've committed to doing it but haven't started building yet.

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