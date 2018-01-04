You shall use Windscribe VPN in compliance with all applicable laws and not for any unlawful purpose. Without limiting the foregoing, use, display or distribution of Windscribe VPN together with material that is pornographic, racist, vulgar, obscene, defamatory, libelous, abusive, promoting hatred, discriminating or displaying prejudice based on religion, ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation or age is strictly prohibited.
Each licensed copy of Windscribe VPN may be used on one single computer location by one user, unless otherwise specified. Use of Windscribe VPN means that you have loaded, installed, or run Windscribe VPN on a computer or similar device. If you install Windscribe VPN onto a multi-user platform, server or network, each and every individual user of Windscribe VPN must be licensed separately.
You may make one copy of Windscribe VPN for backup purposes, providing you only have one copy installed on one computer being used by one person. Other users may not use your copy of Windscribe VPN . The assignment, sublicense, networking, sale, or distribution of copies of Windscribe VPN are strictly forbidden without the prior written consent of Windscribe Limited. It is a violation of this agreement to assign, sell, share, loan, rent, lease, borrow, network or transfer the use of Windscribe VPN. If any person other than yourself uses Windscribe VPN registered in your name, regardless of whether it is at the same time or different times, then this agreement is being violated and you are responsible for that violation!