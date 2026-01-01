Unblock Tubi With a VPN

If Tubi is throwing a proxy or region error, try hopping to a different Windscribe server first, then clear your browser cache and cookies (especially on desktop, since Tubi loves clinging to old location data). For streaming, use the full Windscribe desktop app and pair it with the Windscribe browser extension for Chrome
, Edge
or Firefox
to help handle browser-level blocks and keep your session clean—then make sure your Windscribe app is fully up to date. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7.