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Unblock NHL TV With a VPN

Windscribe gives you the right IP so you can watch the NHL.TV games, highlights, and replays, no matter where you live.
Download for NHL TVSign Up
Unblock NHL TV With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for NHL TV

Unblock NHL.TV worldwide with zero penalties.

Watch NHL.TV Anywhere

If you live somewhere where NHL.TV isn't available, Windscribe gives you a U.S. or Canadian IP so you can unlock it.
Watch NHL.TV Anywhere

Defeat Blackout Restrictions

NHL.TV blackouts block you from watching local teams in your area. Windscribe lets you switch your virtual location to a different region.
Defeat Blackout Restrictions

No More Shady Streaming Sites

Stop relying on random free streaming sites loaded with sketchy ads. Windscribe unlocks NHL.TV so you can watch the official platform instead.
No More Shady Streaming Sites

Secure Your Connection

Windscribe secures your data with AES-256 encryption and hides your IP.
Secure Your Connection

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Our Firewall locks your traffic in an encrypted tunnel the second you connect, so your data stays protected.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Access NHL TV With Windscribe

Watch NHL.TV like you’re in the home arena and dodge geo-blocks.
Servers in the Right Zones

Servers in the Right Zones

We have servers across the U.S. and Canada, where NHL TV is available.
Built for Fast Action

Built for Fast Action

NHL.TV streaming demands consistent speed. Good thing Windscribe adds minimal latency to your connection.
Outsmart VPN Detection

Outsmart VPN Detection

NHL.TV tries to block VPN traffic, but Windscribe stays ahead with stealth protocols built to evade detection.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for NHL TV

Getting Windscribe working with NHL TV takes less than lining up for a period-ending beer.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the NHL TV app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to your preferred server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit NHL TV and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server
  3. Use the NHL TV mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open NHL TV and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Und mehr!Und mehr!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About NHL TV VPN

Does NHL.TV Work With a VPN?

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Yes! NHL.TV works with almost any VPN provider. Using a VPN to stream NHL.TV can help you access NHL.TV even if you live in a country where it's not available. That means you can stream live games, replays, and highlights from anywhere in the world.

What if NHL TV Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using NHL TV with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access NHL TV in your browser
  2. Switch servers if NHL TV throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

How Do I Choose the Right VPN for NHL TV?

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The right VPN for NHL.TV should have reliable U.S. and Canadian servers, streaming-friendly performance, and tools to dodge blackouts. Windscribe checks all of those boxes, letting you watch live hockey securely and without interruptions.

Is Using a VPN to Watch NHL Games Legal?

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Using a VPN is completely legal in most countries. VPNs are legitimate privacy tools used by millions of people daily for security and accessing content while traveling. However, using a VPN to access streaming content may violate the terms of service of some platforms. Windscribe encourages users to respect content creators and only access content they have legitimate rights to view.

Which VPN Server Location Should I Choose for NHL Games?

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It depends on which game you want to watch and where it's available. For example, if your local team is blacked out in your area, connecting to a server in a different region where the game isn't restricted often works. For international users, connecting to U.S. or Canadian servers typically provides access to NHL content. Experiment with different locations to find what works best for your situation.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My NHL Streaming?

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A quality VPN like Windscribe adds minimal impact to your connection speed. While any VPN introduces some latency, Windscribe's optimized servers and efficient protocols like WireGuard ensure the impact is negligible for most users. Many users actually experience better streaming performance because the VPN prevents ISP throttling.

Can Streaming Services Detect and Block VPN Usage?

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Streaming platforms do try to detect VPN usage, but it's an ongoing cat-and-mouse game. Windscribe continuously updates our servers and technology to maintain reliable access. If you encounter blocks, try connecting to a different server location or contact our support team for guidance.

Does Windscribe Work With ESPN+, Hulu+ Live TV, and Other NHL Streaming Services?

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Windscribe works with various streaming platforms, though we can't guarantee access to specific services at all times due to their changing detection methods. We continuously work to maintain compatibility with popular streaming services. For the most current compatibility information, check with our support team.

What if My VPN Connection Drops During a Game?

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Windscribe's built-in Firewall feature prevents your real IP address from being exposed if the VPN connection drops unexpectedly. This ensures your privacy is maintained even during connection interruptions. The app will also attempt to automatically reconnect to restore your VPN protection.

Can I Use Windscribe on Multiple Devices to Watch Different Games?

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Yes! Windscribe Pro plans allow you to connect multiple devices simultaneously. This means you can watch one game on your laptop while someone else streams a different game on their phone, all protected by the same VPN account.

What Should I Do if I’m Traveling Internationally and Want to Watch NHL Games?

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When traveling abroad, connect to a Windscribe server in your home country to access NHL content as if you were still at home. This is particularly useful for accessing content you normally have subscription rights to view. Always ensure you're complying with local laws regarding VPN usage in your travel destination.

Put NHL.TV Back in Play

Don’t let blackouts kill your game night. Windscribe helps NHL.TV keep streaming whether you’re in-market, out-of-market, or traveling.
Get Windscribe
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