Ublock M6+ With a VPN

If M6+ is giving you an error, start by switching Windscribe servers (a different location often fixes the issue), then clear your browser cache and cookies so M6+ isn’t clinging to old location data, and disable any other VPNs or browser extensions that might be interfering. Make sure Windscribe is up to date, too—and if you’re streaming in a browser, try the Windscribe extension for Chrome
, Edge
or Firefox
to help deal with site-level blocking and keep your session consistent. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7.