Unblock Grindr With a VPN

If Grindr isn’t working with Windscribe, there are a few things you can try to fix it. First, connect to a server that’s closer to your location for a smoother connection. If you’ve been hopping between servers, clear your Grindr cache. You can also try accessing Grindr from a different device or make sure your Windscribe app is up to date. Still having trouble? Our support team is always available 24/7 to get you back to swiping.