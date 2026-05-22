Yes. Windscribe supports IPv6 egress on select enabled Pro locations when IP Stack is set to Auto.

That means Windscribe can give your VPN connection an IPv6 address and route IPv6 traffic through the VPN tunnel.

If you want Windscribe to use IPv6 where available:

Open the Windscribe app Go to Preferences > Connection. Find IP Stack. Set Egress to Auto. Connect to Windscribe like normal.

When Auto is selected, Windscribe will use IPv6 + IPv4 if the VPN location you connect to supports it. If that location does not support IPv6 yet, Windscribe will keep using IPv4.

Why you might still only see IPv4

IPv6 support is being enabled by location. Right now, not every Pro Windscribe location supports IPv6 egress.

The app does not currently show which locations support IPv6, so if you connect with IP Stack set to Auto and only see an IPv4 address, that means the VPN location you are connected to does not support IPv6 yet.

You do not need to change anything for your connection to stay protected. Windscribe will continue using IPv4 normally.

What does “egress” mean?

In this context, egress means traffic leaving the VPN server and going out to the internet.

So when we say Windscribe supports IPv6 egress, we mean websites and apps can see a Windscribe IPv6 address when your connected VPN location supports it. Your real IP address is still hidden by the VPN.

This is different from connecting to Windscribe over IPv6. This article is about the internet traffic that leaves the VPN after you are already connected.

Do I need an IPv6 connection from my internet provider?

No. If the Windscribe location you connect to supports IPv6 egress, Windscribe can provide IPv6 through the VPN connection even if your regular internet connection is IPv4.

Which setting should I use?

For most users, use Auto.

Auto lets Windscribe use IPv6 when your connected location supports it and use IPv4 everywhere else.

If you only want to use IPv4, set Egress to IPv4 Only.

How do I check if IPv6 is working?

1. Set IP Stack Egress to Auto.

2. Connect to Windscribe.

3. Visit our What is My IP page.

4. Check whether you see a Windscribe IPv6 address.

If you still only see IPv4, the locations you tried probably do not support IPv6 egress yet. Talk to Garry to find out which locations currently support IPv6.

Troubleshooting

I set Egress to Auto but I only see IPv4.

This is expected on locations that do not support IPv6 egress yet. Your VPN connection is still protected over IPv4.

I need IPv6 specifically.

Talk to Garry in the bottom right - he has the most up to date information on which locations support IPv6.

Is this available on every Windscribe location?

No. IPv6 egress applies only to supported Pro locations.

Is this the same as IPv6 leak protection?

No. IPv6 leak protection prevents your real IPv6 address from being exposed outside the VPN. IPv6 egress lets supported Windscribe locations send IPv6 traffic through the VPN tunnel.