Play Dead by Daylight With a VPN

Usually, yes. Using a VPN isn’t explicitly called out as banned in Dead by Daylight’s EULA
, but BHVR does prohibit using “programs or tools” to gain an unfair advantage, and it bans things like unauthorized connections and exploiting bugs or features for competitive advantage. So a VPN used normally for privacy (like staying safer on public Wi-Fi, hiding your IP, etc.) is typically fine, but using it to intentionally create unfair advantages is where you start drifting into “this could be treated as cheating” territory.