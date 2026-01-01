All networks are different, and there is no one magical setting that will work for everyone. Tweak this setting if you experience speed or web-page loading issues.
What is Packet Size?
A Network Packet is a small amount of data sent over the network - Packet size, measured in MTU, is the size of the data sent per packet.
When to Adjust Packet Size
If you run into slow speeds or web page load issues, there is a good chance there is an MTU issue on your network. Reducing the packet size may help.
Auto Detection Mode
Windscribe will attempt to detect the optimal MTU / packet size for your network.
Manual Mode
This allows you to set the packet size manually. Lower values (below 1300) will help you troubleshoot this problem. Setting this value too low will have the opposite effect and will make things even slower.