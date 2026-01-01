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Flexible DNS
Secure protocol support, split DNS, or use our customizable server-side ad-blocker ROBERT.
Auto (R.O.B.E.R.T.) Mode
Redirect your queries via
ROBERT
using the VPN server you’re connected to. ROBERT is our one-of-a-kind customizable server-side domain and IP blocking tool.
Custom Mode
Specify your own DNS server.
Secure Protocols
Tunnel your DNS queries over DoH, DoT, or legacy DNS. (Custom mode only)
Split DNS
Tunnel specified domains via an alternate DNS server. (Custom mode only)
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By the way
1
Psst, both secure protocol support and the split DNS feature are powered by
ctrld
- developed by our sister product
Control D
. If DNS interests you, check it out!
2
"Forced" mode on Windows 11 bypasses OS-level DoH configurations.
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