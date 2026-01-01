Windscribe Warrant Canary

Other Bills Affecting Your Privacy

Canada's current government is looking to completely transform the digital landscape for its citizens, and sadly not in a good way. C-22 can force companies to store metadata on everyone using their service, but other laws impacting your online privacy have just passed or are quickly on their way to passing.

Bill C-8 allows the government to shut off internet access for individuals, without a court order. Bill C-9 criminalizes certain speech online. Bill C-34 bans under-16 teens from social media, but will require every person to prove with government ID that they're 16 or older. Bill C-36 hands oversight of your data from Canada's independent privacy watchdog to a government-appointed body - chosen by the same government passing these laws.

Together, all these bills lead to a severe erosion of Canadians' online privacy rights.