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Browse With the Best Belgrade VPN

Belgrade's internet is like its rakija – strong, unpredictable, and everyone wants a piece. Windscribe keeps your connection locked down tighter than Kalemegdan fortress, whether you're streaming from Stari Grad or pretending you never left Serbia.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Belgrade

Your ISP watches you closer than your baba at Sunday lunch. And unlike her, they're selling what they see. Windscribe turns your browsing into encrypted nonsense that makes surveillance as useless as honking in Belgrade traffic.

Serbian ISPs Collect Data Like It's Black Friday

Here's what Telekom Serbia won't tell you: they're hoarding your metadata like it's the last jar of ajvar before winter. Every click, stream, and 3am Google search gets logged for "security purposes." Right. Windscribe's AES-256 encryption scrambles your traffic into digital ćevapi – looks messy, works perfectly, and nobody can figure out what's inside.
Serbian ISPs Collect Data Like It's Black Friday

Public Wi-Fi in Knez Mihailova? Might as Well Hand Out Your Password

That free Wi-Fi at Belgrade cafés is a trap dressed as convenience. One wrong click on Skadarlija's "FREE_WIFI_GUESTS" and your Erste Bank login becomes someone else's shopping spree. Our Firewall blocks everything outside the VPN tunnel. No leaks, no exceptions. Even if you accidentally connect to "TotallyLegitWiFi" at Ada Ciganlija.
Public Wi-Fi in Knez Mihailova? Might as Well Hand Out Your Password

Geo-Blocks Hit Harder Than Partizan Fans After a Derby Loss

Living in Vienna but need your daily dose of Prvić? Trying to watch RTS Planeta from London? That "content not available" message doesn't care about your homesickness. Windscribe's Belgrade server makes every site think you're sipping coffee in Dorćol. Access Serbian Netflix, stream local news, or catch the latest Bela Lađa episode – wherever you actually are.
Geo-Blocks Hit Harder Than Partizan Fans After a Derby Loss

Keep Threats Out

Belgrade’s vibrancy doesn’t extend to its internet. Windscribe's R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks ads, trackers, and malicious domains for faster browsing, smoother RTS streams, and protection while reading Blic or shopping on KupujemProdajem.
Keep Threats Out

From Belgrade to the World

Windscribe connects you to 69+ countries and 115+ cities. Watch Netflix U.S., BBC iPlayer, or Croatian HRT while keeping your Belgrade IP for local accounts. Stay connected to Serbian and global content.
From Belgrade to the World

Stay Connected to Belgrade From Abroad

Traveling? Stay linked to Serbian news, services, and shows. Windscribe roots your digital life to Belgrade.
Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Stream RTS, Pink TV, or Happy TV from abroad with a secure Belgrade IP. Windscribe ensures your Serbian content is accessible, whether in Vienna, Dubai, or New York.
Browse Like You’re in Belgrade

Browse Like You’re in Belgrade

Access platforms like KupujemProdajem, read Blic or Politika, or join local forums without access issues abroad. Windscribe makes your browsing appear local, keeping you connected to Belgrade.
Access Belgrade Services From Abroad

Access Belgrade Services From Abroad

Banking with Raiffeisen or Intesa, or using eUprava services, often blocks foreign IPs. Windscribe provides a Belgrade IP for secure, seamless access.
All Your Devices

Безлимитные подключения
На всех ваших устройствах

Windscribe предлагает приложения и браузерные расширения для всех платформ и устройств.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
И многое другое!И многое другое!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Belgrade?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Belgrade VPN Answered

Can I Watch RTS and Serbian TV From Outside Serbia?

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With a Serbian IP from Windscribe? Absolutely. RTS Planeta, Pink, Happy – they all work. Just connect to Belgrade and stream like you're sitting in your Belgrade apartment.

Do Free VPNs With Belgrade Servers Actually Work?

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They "work" like a Yugo works – technically functional but you'll regret it. Free VPNs sell your data, throttle speeds, and disconnect constantly. You get what you pay for, and free gets you problems.

Can I Change My IP Address to Belgrade?

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Yes. Windscribe lets you switch to a Belgrade IP to stream Serbian TV, shop on KupujemProdajem, or access services as if you’re in Belgrade.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in Belgrade?

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A VPN for Belgrade – and in all of Serbia – can cost anywhere from $3 to $15 USD per month, or more. The price depends on the VPN you choose, its features, and how advanced your plan is. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in Belgrade?

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Yes, VPNs are legal in Serbia. Belgrade residents use them to secure Wi-Fi, protect data, and access services abroad. Businesses rely on VPNs for secure communication.

What’s the Best VPN for Belgrade?

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A top VPN offers fast servers, AES-256 encryption, a no-logs policy, and ad-blocking. Windscribe's got you fully covered, with AES-256 encryption, R.O.B.E.R.T. for ad and malware blocking, a strict no-logs policy, and servers in 69+ countries.
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