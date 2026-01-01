Unblock Channel 4 With a VPN

If Channel 4 is hitting you with a proxy or region error, try switching Windscribe servers first, then clear your browser cache and cookies (especially if you’re streaming on desktop, since Channel 4 loves stale location data). For the best shot at getting through streaming blocks, use the full Windscribe desktop app and pair it with the Windscribe browser extension for Chrome
, Edge
or Firefox
and make sure your Windscribe app is fully up to date. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7.