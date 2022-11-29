There are many reasons why your implementation for port forwarding is not working.

First, it is important to note that each situation must be dealt with on a case by case basis as there are many factors that come into play. Such variables include, but are not limited to:

Network restrictions

Device restrictions

Network and device conditions

The application for port forwarding e.g. remote access, application and or web service use case

Therefore, due to the sheer complexity and variable combinations involved, please submit a ticket to our help desk at https://windscribe.com/support/ticket and we'll take a look.

It is important to note that such issues take time to assess and we appreciate your patience while we work towards a resolution.