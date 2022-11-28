You can get in touch with our Support Team by creating a ticket here: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket. The only way to recover your account is by adding a valid email address so we can send you a password reset email to your account. Our Support Team can help you with that.

Be aware that if you ever upgraded your account to a paid plan, we will ask you for proof of payment as it is the only way we can ensure that you are the owner of the account. Be prepared to present the proper verification so we can help you recover your account.