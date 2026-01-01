VPN Port Forwarding

All Pro users have access to ephemeral port forwarding. To get permanent port forwarding, you have to purchase a Static IP.
What is port forwarding, and why would I need it?
Port forwarding is a method that lets incoming data (from the internet) reach a specific device or service on your local network through a designated port number. People often use it for hosting game servers, running web or media servers, or accessing personal devices remotely. With Windscribe, port forwarding can help securely access these services to the internet through the VPN.
Do I need to purchase a static IP for Windscribe port forwarding?
The Windscribe Pro Plan includes support for ephemeral port forwarding, which lasts for 7 days at a time. All users requesting ephemeral port forwarding configurations will be granted one for 1 week before being cleared out. After that week is up, you’ll need to request another.