The less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Функции
Тарифы
Бесплатные инструменты
Помощь
Войти
Скачать Windscribe
Flexible DNS
Secure protocol support, split DNS, or use our customizable server-side ad-blocker ROBERT.
Auto (R.O.B.E.R.T.) Mode
Redirect your queries via
ROBERT
using the VPN server you’re connected to. ROBERT is our one-of-a-kind customizable server-side domain and IP blocking tool.
Custom Mode
Specify your own DNS server.
Secure Protocols
Tunnel your DNS queries over DoH, DoT, or legacy DNS. (Custom mode only)
Split DNS
Tunnel specified domains via an alternate DNS server. (Custom mode only)
Get Windscribe Now
By the way
1
Psst, both secure protocol support and the split DNS feature are powered by
ctrld
- developed by our sister product
Control D
. If DNS interests you, check it out!
2
"Forced" mode on Windows 11 bypasses OS-level DoH configurations.
Windscribe
Загрузки
Список изменений
Цены
Купить мерч
Поддержка
Статус
Функции
Открытый исходный код
Пригласить друга
Бесплатный DNS
Этика и философия
VPN-локации
Приложения
VPN для Windows
VPN для Android
VPN для Mac
VPN для Linux
VPN для Chrome
VPN для FireTV
VPN для Firefox
VPN для Apple TV
VPN для MS Edge
VPN для Huawei
VPN для iPhone
VPN для роутеров
Windscribe в F-Droid
Компания
О нас
Конфиденциальность
Условия
VDP
Вакансии
Блог
Информация
Команда
© 2026 Windscribe Limited