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Get the Best VPN for Travel in 2025

Windscribe VPN secures your internet, unblocks content, and keeps your personal information private so you can travel worry-free.
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Location
App
Stay Private on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Private on Public Wi-Fi

Encrypted data, no tracking.
Unblock Websites & Streaming Services

Unblock Websites & Streaming Services

Access streaming and voice over IP services.
Find Cheaper Flights & Hotels

Find Cheaper Flights & Hotels

Avoid travel booking price hikes.
Stop Government & ISP Surveillance

Stop Government & ISP Surveillance

Your browsing, your business.

Why Should You Use a VPN While Traveling?

You wouldn’t leave your passport lying around. So why would you connect to unsecured Wi-Fi networks without a security layer?
Censorship ruins your experience

Censorship ruins your experience

Some countries block Google, WhatsApp, YouTube, and news websites.
Online prices change based on location

Online prices change based on location

Airlines, hotels, and travel agencies charge different prices depending on where you book from.
Government & ISP surveillance

Government & ISP surveillance

Some governments monitor and log everything you do online, including visitors from other countries.

Solution? Windscribe VPN encrypts your internet traffic, hides your location, and lets you browse freely anywhere in the world.

How Windscribe VPN Protects You While Traveling

We don’t just talk about security, we deliver it.
  • AES-256-GCM Encryption: Keeps your internet activity completely private.
  • Zero Logs: We retain no information on our users, including any identifying logs. Check out our ethics and philosophy.
  • Bypass Censorship & Geo-Blocks: Unrestricted access to streaming and social media.
  • Secure Public Wi-Fi: Prevent scammers from intercepting your data.
  • Avoid Price Discrimination: Book flights and hotels at the lowest possible price.
Travel Securely
How Windscribe VPN Protects You While Traveling

The Best VPN for Travelers – Here’s Why

  • Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi: Airports, cafés, and hotels are hotspots for cybercriminals. Windscribe keeps your data locked down.
  • Unblock Websites & Streaming Services: No more "This content is not available in your country." Watch what you want, wherever you are.
  • Avoid Government & ISP Surveillance: Whether you're in a censorship-heavy country or just want privacy, Windscribe keeps your browsing hidden.
Get Windscribe VPN Now
The Best VPN for Travelers – Here’s Why

Tips to Stay Protected Online as You Travel

Connecting to that random Wi-Fi hotspot can cause more harm than good, with unsecured networks attracting scammers and malicious entities.
  • Always use a VPN before connecting to any Wi-Fi network, including those in your hotel or nearby cafe.
  • Don’t make large purchases unless absolutely necessary, and set up 2FA wherever possible.
  • Only connect to ‘HTTPS-secured’ websites.
  • Log out of all sites and apps when your session finishes.
Tips to Stay Protected Online as You Travel

How to Choose the Right VPN for Travel

Don’t rush into a decision. Here’s what to consider as you choose the best VPN for your needs:
  • Industry-leading encryption and privacy tools.
  • Global servers, optimized for speed and low latency.
  • Flexible plans, with no hidden fees or lengthy contracts.
  • Friendly & responsive customer support.
How to Choose the Right VPN for Travel

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process to get secured when traveling
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN app from our website or app store.
2

Sign Up

Create a free account or log in if you already have one.
3

Connect

Open the app, pick a location, and connect to browse privately and securely.

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

All Your Devices

Безлимитные подключения
На всех ваших устройствах

Windscribe предлагает приложения и браузерные расширения для всех платформ и устройств.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
И многое другое!И многое другое!
All Your Devices

See Why Windscribe is Your Ideal Travel VPN

Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
All Your Devices
Stars
Planet Left
Star Left

The Travel VPN that
Won't Break the Bank

Free Plan: Locations in 10 countries, 10 GB/month. No shady upsells
Pro Plan: Unlimited data, all locations, no restrictions.
Check Plans & Pricing
Planet Right
Star Right
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions

Which VPN Features Matter Most for International Travel?

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Server locations are crucial for travelers. Choose a VPN with servers in countries you'll visit and your home country. This ensures you can access local content while traveling and maintain access to home services when needed.
Strong encryption is non-negotiable when traveling. Look for AES-256 encryption, which protects your data even on the most suspicious Wi-Fi networks. This military-grade security standard ensures your passwords, credit card details, and personal information remain safe.
Multi-platform support matters because most travelers use multiple devices. Your VPN should work seamlessly across your smartphone, laptop, and tablet with synchronized settings and consistent protection regardless of which device you're using.
Connection reliability becomes vital abroad, where finding stable internet can already be challenging. A VPN with automatic connection features ensures you stay protected even if your connection temporarily drops, which happens frequently when on the move. Plus, look for a Firewall kill-switch to keep you safe when your connection drops.
Low-profile operation helps in countries with VPN restrictions. Features like Stealth mode or obfuscated servers disguise your VPN traffic as regular browsing, making it harder for authorities or networks to detect and block your VPN connection.

Can a VPN Bypass Censorship When Traveling Abroad?

openclose
Yes, a quality VPN can effectively bypass internet censorship in most countries. When traveling to places with restricted internet access like China, Russia, or parts of the Middle East, a VPN reroutes your connection through servers in countries with free internet, giving you access to blocked services.
The effectiveness varies depending on the country and their censorship technology. Some nations employ sophisticated blocking methods that can detect and block basic VPN connections. Windscribe counters this with advanced features like Stealth mode that disguise VPN traffic as regular internet traffic, making it much harder to block.
For accessing social media platforms that might be restricted abroad, like Facebook in China or Twitter in Russia, a VPN provides a reliable workaround. This lets you stay connected with friends and family without interruption during your travels.
News websites and information sources are commonly censored in certain regions. A VPN ensures you maintain access to unrestricted information and stay informed about both local and global events through your trusted news sources.
While a VPN is a powerful tool for bypassing censorship, it's important to understand local laws regarding VPN usage. In some countries, using VPNs is technically against regulations, though enforcement typically focuses on local citizens rather than tourists.

How Do I Set Up a VPN for Travel on My Phone or Laptop?

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Setting up a VPN before your trip is essential, as some VPN websites might be blocked at your destination. Download the Windscribe app for all your devices from our website or your device's app store while still at home.
For smartphones, installation is straightforward: download the app, create an account or sign in, and allow the VPN configuration when prompted. For iPhones, go to Settings after installation and toggle the VPN permission on. Android users will receive a security popup to accept when first connecting.
On laptops, the process is similar across operating systems. Download the appropriate version for Windows, Mac, or Linux, run the installer, and follow the on-screen instructions. After installation, sign in with your account credentials to access all server locations.
Configure auto-connect settings before traveling to ensure protection starts automatically when connecting to unknown networks. In the Windscribe app, navigate to Preferences, then go to Connections > Network Options and enable "Auto-Secure new networks".
Test your VPN before departure by connecting to servers in your destination country. This confirms everything works properly and familiarizes you with any speed differences you might experience. Also test essential services and websites you'll need abroad to ensure they function with the VPN active.

Why Do I Need a VPN When Traveling?

openclose
Traveling exposes you to numerous digital risks that a VPN helps mitigate. Public Wi-Fi networks in airports, hotels, and cafés are notoriously insecure, making them prime hunting grounds for hackers looking to steal personal information.
Different countries have varying internet restrictions. Without a VPN, you might suddenly lose access to essential services like Google Maps, WhatsApp, or even your banking website when crossing borders. A VPN ensures continuous access to the tools and websites you rely on.
Travel booking sites and airlines often display different prices based on your location. By changing your virtual location with a VPN, you can potentially save hundreds on flights, accommodations, and car rentals by seeing prices shown to local customers rather than tourists.
Your online privacy faces different challenges abroad. Some countries have extensive surveillance systems that monitor all internet traffic, including tourists'. A VPN encrypts your connection, keeping your browsing, messages, and personal information private from prying eyes.
Streaming services restrict content by region, meaning your subscriptions might not work while traveling. A VPN lets you connect to your home country, maintaining access to your favorite shows and movies even when thousands of miles away.
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