By receiving, opening the file package, and/or using Windscribe VPN("Software") containing this software, you agree that this End User User License Agreement(EULA) is a legally binding and valid contract and agree to be bound by it. You agree to abide by the intellectual property laws and all of the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

Unless you have a different license agreement signed by Windscribe Limited your use of Windscribe VPN indicates your acceptance of this license agreement and warranty.

Subject to the terms of this Agreement, Windscribe Limited grants to you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable license, without right to sub-license, to use Windscribe VPN in accordance with this Agreement and any other written agreement with Windscribe Limited. Windscribe Limited does not transfer the title of Windscribe VPN to you; the license granted to you is not a sale. This agreement is a binding legal agreement between Windscribe Limited and the purchasers or users of Windscribe VPN.

If you do not agree to be bound by this agreement, remove Windscribe VPN from your computer now and, if applicable, promptly return to Windscribe Limited by mail any copies of Windscribe VPN and related documentation and packaging in your possession.