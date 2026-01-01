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Unblock Viber With a VPN

Use Viber in any country and on any network with Windscribe. Skip geo-blocks and stay connected wherever you roam.
Download for ViberSign Up
Unblock Viber With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Viber

Can't access Viber? Fire up Windscribe and slip past regional and network restrictions in one click.

Access Viber Anywhere

Viber isn't available in your country? Windscribe routes your connection through VPN servers in regions where it works.
Access Viber Anywhere

Hide Your Real Location

Windscribe masks your IP address and encrypts your connection, so your digital data stays private.
Hide Your Real Location

Unblock Viber on Any Network

Some networks block Viber. Windscribe gets around these restrictions with 6 different encryption protocols.
Unblock Viber on Any Network

Avoid ISP Throttling

Windscribe's AES-256 encryption disguises your Viber traffic, so your ISP can't tell if you're video chatting or not.
Avoid ISP Throttling

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall jumps in automatically on every network and seals your data, so nothing gets out.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Access Viber With Windscribe

Windscribe cuts through censorship and cybersecurity risks so your Viber stays connected and your data stays safe.
Global Servers

Global Servers

Windscribe’s global VPN server network lets you connect to 69+ countries and 115+ cities.
Speed Matters on Viber

Speed Matters on Viber

Windscribe’s servers are optimized for speed, so your connection doesn't slow down when you turn on the VPN.
No Identifying Logs, Ever

No Identifying Logs, Ever

Our strict no-logs policy means we can't hand over your data even if someone asks.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Viber

Getting Windscribe to work with Viber is easier than explaining why you need 47 different sticker packs.
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Download Windscribe from your app store
  2. Create an account and choose your plan
  3. Connect to any location server
  4. Open Viber. It should work as usual
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Install the Windscribe desktop app
  2. Log in with your account credentials
  3. Choose your preferred server location
  4. Enable auto-connect so you never forget protection
  5. Launch Viber Desktop
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Viber and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
All Your Devices

Безлимитные подключения
На всех ваших устройствах

Windscribe предлагает приложения и браузерные расширения для всех платформ и устройств.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
И многое другое!И многое другое!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Viber VPN

Does Viber Work With a VPN?

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Yes, Viber works with VPNs. A quality VPN like Windscribe encrypts your connection and routes it through servers in different countries, allowing you to use Viber even in places where it's blocked. The key is choosing a VPN that's fast enough for voice calls and stable enough for video chats.

What If Viber Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If Viber isn’t connecting while you’re using Windscribe, start by switching to a different server, then restart the Viber app or your device after connecting so it can establish a clean connection. If you’re using Viber on desktop, clear the app’s cached data. Finally, make sure Windscribe is updated to the latest version and check your internet speed to rule out any network issues.

Can I Use a Free VPN for Viber?

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While free VPNs exist, they often come with limitations that make them poor choices for Viber. Free VPNs typically have slow speeds, data caps, limited server locations, and questionable privacy policies. For reliable Viber access, especially for voice and video calls, a paid VPN service offers better performance and privacy protection.

What Is the Best VPN for Viber?

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The best VPN for Viber needs to be fast, reliable, and have servers in countries where Viber isn't blocked. Look for VPNs with strong encryption and a no identifying logs policy, and good performance for real-time applications. Windscribe offers all of these features plus specialized servers optimized for messaging apps.

Is Using VPN With Viber Legal?

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Using a VPN with Viber is legal in most countries. VPNs are legitimate privacy tools used by millions of people to protect their online activity. However, some countries have restrictions on VPN usage, so check your local laws. We recommend using VPNs responsibly and in compliance with local regulations.

Why Is Viber Not Working With My VPN?

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Viber might not work with your VPN for several reasons: the VPN server might be blocked, you might be using a slow or unreliable VPN service, or there could be DNS issues. Try connecting to a different server location, switching VPN protocols, or clearing your Viber app cache. If you're using Windscribe, try our IKEv2 or WireGuard protocols for better compatibility.

How Do I Fix Viber Connection Issues With VPN?

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If Viber isn't working properly with your VPN, try these steps: switch to a different server location, change your VPN protocol (try IKEv2 or WireGuard), restart both your VPN and Viber apps, check for app updates, or try connecting to a server in a different country. If problems persist, contact your VPN provider's support team.

Does VPN Slow Down Viber Calls?

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A quality VPN should have minimal impact on Viber call quality. While any VPN adds some latency, good VPN services like Windscribe use optimized servers and fast protocols to minimize delays. If you're experiencing poor call quality, try connecting to a server closer to your location or switching to a faster VPN protocol.

Will Viber Detect That I’m Using a VPN?

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Viber doesn't actively block VPN usage, but some features might work differently depending on your apparent location. A quality VPN with a good IP reputation and proper configuration should work seamlessly with Viber. If you encounter issues, try switching to a different server or protocol.

Stay Connected on Viber

Keep your Viber access open no matter where you are. Windscribe gives you reliable, secure access to Viber on any network, in any country.
Get Windscribe
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