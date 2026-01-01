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Unblock RaiPlay With a VPN

Access RaiPlay’s full catalog from any country and stream Italian shows, movies, and live TV without geo-blocks with Windscribe.
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Unblock RaiPlay With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for RaiPlay

Watch RaiPlay securely from any location and bypass the geo-blocks that limit its content outside Italy.

Get Past Geo-Blocks

RaiPlay locks its content outside of Italy. Windscribe hands you an Italian IP address, so you can stream RaiPaly wherever you are.
Get Past Geo-Blocks

Access RaiPlay While Traveling

Windscribe lets you connect to servers in Palermo and Milan, so RaiPlay thinks you’re still back home.
Access RaiPlay While Traveling

Keep Your Data Private

Windscribe seals your connection with AES-256 encryption, so your browsing) habits stay yours.
Keep Your Data Private

Stop ISP Throttling

Your ISP sometimes throttles your connection. Windscribe masks your traffic so your ISP can’t slow it down.
Stop ISP Throttling

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi is crawling with hackers. Windscribe’s Firewall jumps in on unsecured networks and seals your data.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Access RaiPlay With Windscribe

Unblock RaiPlay globally and stream your favorite Italian content from anywhere you travel with Windscribe.
Stable Italian Servers

Stable Italian Servers

Windscribe maintains reliable Italian servers that keep you connected to RaiPlay from wherever you are.
Servers Optimized for Streaming

Servers Optimized for Streaming

Windscribe is designed for high-bandwidth performance, so you can watch without buffering.
Strong Privacy Features

Strong Privacy Features

Windscribe protects your digital life with strong encryption and a no identifying logs policy.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for RaiPlay

Getting Windscribe working with RaiPlay takes less than boiling water for your pasta.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the RaiPlay app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to an Italian server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit RaiPlay and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to an Italian server
  3. Use the RaiPlay mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
All Your Devices

Безлимитные подключения
На всех ваших устройствах

Windscribe предлагает приложения и браузерные расширения для всех платформ и устройств.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
И многое другое!И многое другое!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About RaiPlay VPN

Does RaiPlay Work With a VPN?

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Yes. RaiPlay works with most VPNs that have servers in Italy. With a VPN, you can bypass geo-restrictions, stream RaiPlay’s shows and live channels from abroad, and keep your connection private while you watch.

What if Raiplay Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using RaiPlay with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access RaiPlay in your browser
  2. Switch servers if RaiPlay throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Which VPN Is Best for RaiPlay in Italy?

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A good VPN for RaiPlay should have reliable servers in Italy, strong encryption, and the ability to avoid detection by RaiPlay’s geo-blocking systems. Look for providers with a strict no logs policy, fast streaming speeds, and stable connections across devices, like Windscribe.

Is Using a VPN With RaiPlay Legal?

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Yes. Using a VPN itself is legal in Italy and most countries, including when streaming RaiPlay. However, RaiPlay’s terms of service may restrict access from outside Italy, so while you’re not breaking the law, you may be bypassing their content rules.

Why Does My VPN Get Detected by RaiPlay?

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RaiPlay actively blocks many VPN IP addresses by monitoring for unusual traffic patterns. If your VPN uses overcrowded or low-quality servers, they’re more likely to get blacklisted. Windscribe regularly refreshes its Italian IPs to minimize detection.

Which Server Works Best for RaiPlay?

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For RaiPlay, you should always connect to an Italian server. Windscribe offers multiple server locations in Italy, and switching between them can help if you encounter a block. Servers with lighter loads generally perform better for smooth streaming.

Can I Watch RaiPlay on a Smart TV?

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Yes. You can use Windscribe on a Smart TV by installing the Windscribe app directly (if supported), configuring it on your router, or setting up a VPN-enabled hotspot from your laptop or phone. This way, your TV traffic routes through an Italian IP.

Why Is My Stream Buffering?

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Buffering usually happens if your internet connection is unstable or your server is overloaded. Switching to a less busy Italian server or lowering video quality can help. Windscribe’s network is optimized to reduce buffering during high-traffic hours.

Does Windscribe Slow Down Streaming?

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All VPNs add some overhead because your traffic is encrypted and rerouted. With Windscribe, the speed impact is minimal thanks to optimized servers and modern protocols. Most users stream RaiPlay in HD or 4K without noticeable slowdowns.

Can I Use the Free Plan for RaiPlay?

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Yes, but with limits. Windscribe’s free plan gives you 10 GB of data per month and access to certain locations, including Italy. It’s great for occasional RaiPlay viewing, but if you’re planning to stream daily or in HD, the Pro plan is a better choice.

Stream RaiPlay Without Borders

Homesick for Italian TV? Windscribe hands you a stable Italian IP, so RaiPlay works whether you’re in Miami or Melbourne.
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