FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
ФункцииТарифыПомощьВойтиСкачать Windscribe

Unblock 9Now With a VPN

Stream Channel 9’s live TV shows and on-demand content from anywhere with Windscribe's high-speed VPN servers across Australia.
Download for 9NowSign Up
Unblock 9Now With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for 9Now

Get an Australian IP address and make 9Now accessible from more places.

Watch 9Now Anywhere

9Now is only available in Australia. With Windscribe’s Australian VPN servers, you can unblock it from outside of Australia, wherever you are.
Watch 9Now Anywhere

Unblock 9Now on Any Network

Can't access 9Now on hotel, school, or office internet? Windscribe bypasses network restrictions, so 9Now loads, always.
Unblock 9Now on Any Network

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe uses AES-256 encryption to protect your data, ensuring your browsing stays private while you enjoy 9Now.
Encrypt Your Connection

Avoid ISP Throttling

Your ISP may try to throttle your connection if they detect you’re streaming. Windscribe hides your activity, so they can’t slow you down.
Avoid ISP Throttling

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall locks your data inside the VPN tunnel, preventing anyone on the same network from spying on your activities.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Access 9Now With Windscribe

Windscribe unlocks 9Now for you, with secure, fast connections and servers across Australia.
Servers Across Australia

Servers Across Australia

We’ve got servers all around Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.
No Identifying Logs

No Identifying Logs

Windscribe follows a strict no-logs policy. We don’t track anything that may be tied to your real identity.
Protection on All Devices

Protection on All Devices

9Now is available on your computer or phone, and so is Windscribe. Install it across all your devices.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for 9Now

Getting Windscribe working with 9Now takes less time than grabbing a cold beer at an Aussie BBQ.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the 9Now app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite Australian shows no matter where you are
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Sign in and connect to your chosen VPN server
  3. Open the 9Now app on your phone or tablet
  4. Stream 9Now content as if you were in that location
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Log in with your account credentials
  3. Connect to your preferred server location
  4. Open 9Now in your browser
  5. Start streaming with your new location
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open 9Now and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
All Your Devices

Безлимитные подключения
На всех ваших устройствах

Windscribe предлагает приложения и браузерные расширения для всех платформ и устройств.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
И многое другое!И многое другое!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About 9Now

Does 9Now Work With a VPN?

openclose
Yep, 9Now works just fine with a VPN. When you connect to an Australian server with Windscribe, you can stream all your favorite shows like you’re back in Australia, even if you’re on the other side of the world. Just connect to a server, and you’re all set.

What if 9Now Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

openclose
If 9Now isn’t working with Windscribe, you can try a few quick fixes. Start by connecting to a server closer to your location for better performance. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access 9Now directly in your browser. If you’ve been switching between servers, clearing your 9Now cache can help. You can also try accessing 9Now from another device or make sure your Windscribe app is up to date. Still having trouble? Don’t sweat it! Our support team is here 24/7 to get you back to streaming.

What Is the Best VPN for 9Now?

openclose
For 9Now, you want a VPN that’s fast, secure, and has servers in Australia. Windscribe is perfect for this! It offers reliable Australian servers, AES-256 encryption for privacy, and it’s got a strict no-logs policy, so you can enjoy your streams without any worries.

Is Using a VPN With 9Now Legal?

openclose
Using a VPN with 9Now is totally legal in most countries. All you’re doing is routing your connection through a server in Australia, so you can watch shows that are restricted to that region. Just make sure you follow 9Now’s terms of service and your local laws to stay on the right side of things.

What Countries Is 9Now Available in?

openclose
9Now is primarily available in Australia, but with Windscribe, you can access it from anywhere in the world. Just connect to a server in Australia, and you'll be able to watch like you’re at home. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!

Does 9Now Block VPNs?

openclose
9Now sometimes blocks known VPN IPs, but don’t worry! Windscribe has got you covered. If you run into a block, just switch to another Australian server or change the protocol in your Windscribe app. Usually, that gets things working again without any issues.

How Do I Change My Location on 9Now?

openclose
Changing your location on 9Now is super easy with Windscribe. Just connect to a Windscribe server in Australia, and you’ll automatically have a local Australian IP. This makes 9Now think you’re in Australia, giving you full access to all the content.

How to Watch 9Now Outside Australia?

openclose
To watch 9Now outside Australia, just connect to one of Windscribe’s Australian servers. This gives you an Australian IP, and suddenly, you’re back in Australia in the eyes of 9Now. Now you can watch all the shows and live events without any geo-restrictions getting in your way.

Stream 9Now Wherever You Are

Never miss a moment of Australian TV. Unlock 9Now with Windscribe and enjoy the Aussieness from wherever you are.
Скачать Windscribe
Windscribe
ЗагрузкиСписок измененийЦеныКупить мерчПоддержкаСтатусФункцииОткрытый исходный кодПригласить другаБесплатный DNSЭтика и философияVPN-локации
Приложения
VPN для WindowsVPN для AndroidVPN для MacVPN для LinuxVPN для ChromeVPN для FireTVVPN для FirefoxVPN для Apple TVVPN для MS EdgeVPN для HuaweiVPN для iPhoneVPN для роутеровWindscribe в F-Droid
Компания
О насКонфиденциальностьУсловияVDPВакансииБлогИнформацияКоманда
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited