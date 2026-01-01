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Play Valorant With a VPN

Boost your Valorant experience with a fast, secure VPN. Access servers in 69+ countries, choose your IP, and protect your privacy while gaming. Start playing for free today.
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Play Valorant With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Valorant

Every pixel matters. Windscribe helps keep Valorant responsive and your IP protected during ranked games.

Hide Your Real Location

Your real-life identity should stay hidden online. Windscribe masks your IP so you stay protected from doxing and other threats that could spill into your personal life.
Hide Your Real Location

Protect Against DDoS Attacks

DDoS attacks can ruin your game. Windscribe secures your connection with AES-256 encryption, protecting you from interruptions while you frag.
Protect Against DDoS Attacks

Get Around IP Restrictions

Don’t let regional restrictions hold you back. Windscribe lets you connect to servers around the world, so you can queue up from anywhere.
Get Around IP Restrictions

Reduce Ping & Lag

Lag can throw off your aim. Windscribe finds faster routes for your connection, reducing ping and keeping your gameplay smooth.
Reduce Ping & Lag

Stop ISP Throttling

ISPs love throttling gaming traffic. Windscribe hides your online activity, so they can’t slow you down while you're in the middle of a match.
Stop ISP Throttling

Outpace Your Opponents With a Fast Valorant VPN

Hold angles, take precise shots, and keep your reactions sharp with Windscribe’s fast servers.
Gaming-Optimized Servers

Gaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe’s servers are built for high-speed gaming, perfect for first-person shooters like Valorant.
Servers in 69+ Countries

Servers in 69+ Countries

With servers across the globe, you can find the best server for your region or play where your friends are.
Protection Where You Play

Protection Where You Play

Whether you play Valorant on PC, PS5, or Xbox, Windscribe keeps all your devices protected.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Valorant

Setting up Windscribe for Valorant takes only a few clicks.
Desktop Setup (Windows)
Desktop Setup (Windows)
  1. Install Windscribe for Windows
  2. Log in to your account, or sign up if you are new to Windscribe
  3. Connect to a nearby server aligned with your Riot region
  4. Optional: Use Split Tunneling so Riot Client + Valorant stay in the VPN tunnel, while everything else connects directly
  5. Avoid changing VPN location while queued or in match
Home Router Setup (PlayStation/Xbox)
Home Router Setup (PlayStation/Xbox)
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router and check your new IP address
  5. Connect your gaming PC via Ethernet for the lowest possible latency
  6. Test your setup. Check ping times to your preferred Valorant servers
Secure Hotspot
Secure Hotspot
  1. If you can't add Windscribe on your router, you can use your Windows device to connect connect Xbox/PlayStation
  2. On Windows, connect Windscribe to your chosen server
  3. Enable Secure Hotspot in Windscribe
  4. Set hotspot SSID and strong password
  5. Connect console to that hotspot
  6. Keep host PC awake and Windscribe connected during gameplay
  7. Join Valorant only after hotspot path is stable
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Скачать Windscribe
All Your Devices

Безлимитные подключения
На всех ваших устройствах

Windscribe предлагает приложения и браузерные расширения для всех платформ и устройств.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
И многое другое!И многое другое!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Valorant VPN

Is VPN allowed on Valorant?

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Yes, you can use a VPN to play Valorant and other games developed by Riot Games. Many players use a VPN to prevent DDoS attacks and mask their IP address. Riot Games Terms of Service don’t explicitly prohibit the use of VPNs, but they do state that cheating in any form, such as manipulating matchmaking or exploiting the game, can result in disciplinary action.

What VPN is good for Valorant?

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Windscribe is a great choice for Valorant (and other games like League of Legends, for example). We’ve got a strict no-logs policy (which means we don’t log anything that can be tied back to your identity behind the screen), servers in 69+ countries, our pal R.O.B.E.R.T. (he blocks ads, trackers, and malicious content), and low-latency servers optimized for gaming. Everything you needs for a smoother, safer gaming experience. So, whatever it is that you’re looking for a VPN for, we’ve got you covered, boo!

Can Riot detect VPN?

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Riot Games, the developer of Valorant and League of Legends, can detect VPN usage, especially if you're using a well-known or frequently used server. However, as long as you're not violating any game rules (like location spoofing or manipulating matchmaking), using a VPN should be fine. Plus, Windscribe uses some pretty smart protocols to avoid detection as much as possible.

Can I change the Valorant region with a VPN?

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Well.. not quite. Technically, you can use a VPN to make the game think you're connecting from a different location, but you can't officially change your region in the game with just a VPN. Your region is tied to your account, so to fully change your region, you’ll need to go through Riot Games’ account settings, and sometimes it requires a region transfer request.

Does VPN lower ping in Valorant?

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Sure, yeah, a VPN can help lower ping if you're connecting to a server that's closer to you or if your ISP is throttling your gaming traffic. However, it can also sometimes increase ping if you're connected to a far-off server. The key is choosing a server that gives you the best route to Valorant's regional servers (which often means the closest one to where you are).

Is it illegal to use a VPN for gaming?

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Unless you’re using a VPN to do something illegal, you’re fine. Many players use VPNs for security, privacy, and to bypass DDoS attacks. But if you’re using a VPN to spoof your location or mess with matchmaking, you might get yourself a one-way ticket to Banville. So, yeah, just don’t use it to cheat or to do something you wouldn’t want police to find out about.

Stay Protected With Windscribe

Get Windscribe and keep your connection secure, so you can focus on landing headshots and clutching rounds without worrying about your privacy.
Get Windscribe for Gaming Now!
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