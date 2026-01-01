Your activity can be identified by how much data you are uploading/downloading. Using this feature to spoof your actual upload/download numbers.
Traffic-Based Detection
Even when your data is encrypted, certain apps or websites you access can still be identified by your data volume (how much you updated/downloaded from a specific website.) This data can be used by your ISP to execute a network correlation attack and deanonymize you.
Disguise Your Traffic
By turning on Decoy Traffic, the Windscribe app will generate random activity over the tunnel and upload/download random data at chosen intervals. This helps anonymize your activity and is especially important in areas of heavy censorship, when doing any type of “high risk” activity.