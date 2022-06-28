You can submit a refund request within 7 days of your initial purchase. In order to receive a refund, you must have used less than 10GB on the paid plan and it must be 7 days or less since the purchase. If it has been more than 7 days OR you have used more than 10GB of traffic on the paid plan, you are not eligible for a refund.



Subscription renewals are not eligible for refunds in this way, only the original payment that started the subscription can be refunded.



We also require some troubleshooting to ensure the issue isn't an easy fix, as it often is, before proceeding.



We urge you to talk to Garry, check out some articles in this Knowledge Base or submit a support ticket to troubleshoot any problems experienced before requesting a refund as most of the time.



You can find more information about our refund policy in our Terms of Service here: https://windscribe.com/terms.



A support ticket for refund requests or help with any issues can be submitted here: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket or by talking to Garry about your issue and requesting to make a ticket.



