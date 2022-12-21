You can customize your R.O.B.E.R.T. rules by whitelisting, blocking or spoofing any domain or IP you like.

Here is a quick link to this page: https://windscribe.com/myaccount#robertrules (you will need to login first).

From here, you can add any domain or IP you want to whitelist, block or spoof:

Add your selected domain or IP Select "Block, Whitelist or Spoof" Click on the green "plus" sign to add the rule



Click on "Yes" at the bottom of the page, which applies the change to all connected devices. Note: Once you have added the rule, Windscribe will automatically add associated domains.



Your custom rule as been added. If you need to remove a rule, simply click on the trash can icon next to the rule to remove.

Learn more about how R.O.B.E.R.T. works here: https://blog.windscribe.com/how-r-o-b-e-r-t-works-76d627446083/